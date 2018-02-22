What Would You Want From A Soulmate, As Per Your Zodiac Sign

Aries: March 21-April 19

These individuals will never be satisfied until they find someone who challenges them. For a perfect soulmate, they need someone who is more aggressive than them. They hate passive beings. These individuals are someone who are not afraid to tell things without mincing their words.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

These individuals need a soulmate who pushes them to be the best. They need someone who would not sulk when you are miserable, but will encourage you to wake up and build "The Best Day Ever". In short, they need a happy go-lucky person.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

Since their mind is constantly holding million ideas and plans, they need someone who will help them focus on their energies. Having such a person around them will ground them and give a stable foundation in life.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

These guys need a good listener who is willing to listen to their deep thoughts and emotions, without being judgmental. Their soulmate must be compassionate and should be able to help them find the answers to all their problems, instead of simply giving a vague solution.

Leo: July 23-Aug 23

They need a soulmate who understands their inner side. They love being the center of attention, but in private, they like to let go of their ego and pride and reveal their true self to those who they have an intimate connection with.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

They need individuals who can help them accept themselves. The individuals of this sign are known to be super self-critical. They need someone who will accept and love them for who they are.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

They need a soulmate who can give them a reality check. They are often used to being around people constantly and being the center of attention. The right kind of soulmate for these individuals are the people who will give them some space once in a while to show them that they can survive all by themselves.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

These guys value honesty as the biggest character and they look for the same in their soulmate. Having the right soulmate who are honest and trustworthy makes their life worth living.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

These individuals need a soulmate who loves changes and excitement. These individuals would be bored to death by someone who would rather stay in for the night and not like travelling. They need someone who loves adventure and surprises them at all times with their spontaneous nature.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

They need a soulmate who can look past their shyness. They need individuals who will give them a reality check. These individuals need to help them loosen up and take life with a grain of salt more often. This helps them shape up as a better person.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

They will be the ones who support even their craziest and the most irrational ideas. The right kind of soulmate will always be there for them who will support them with a word or two of encouragement.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

They need a positive soulmate who will fill them up with warm feelings, unlike the cold lot. This kind of a soulmate will help these guys to adopt a more positive mindset that allows them to unleash their creative side.