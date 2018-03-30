What Are The Trust Issues You Could Have Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Which is the biggest fear that you have? Trusting someone and they breaking your trust? Or is it that they come back even after breaking your trust to do the same thing again?

Well, we bring you the reasons that define the trigger factors that could break your trust, which are based on your zodiac sign.

All that you need to do is check on the details of each zodiac sign and find out on how it is influences your daily life.

Traits That Define Each Zodiac Sign

Aries: March 21-April 19

They do not like any strings attached to their relationships, but when things tend to start getting serious, the fears of abandonment trigger in them. They would much rather be the person who would dump rather than them getting dumped first. If you have been cheated, then they will start treating the person by being a little colder. But, on the other hand, if they are still around after going through their emotional paces, then they might start to warm up a little bit in the relationship.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

They love to have everything to be just the same. But when someone suggests any kind of a long-term change or even something good that they like, in no time, they tend to start feeling uncomfortable. In these individuals' mind, a person cannot change because they just want to, so they start imagining all kinds of motivations behind their changes. They need to keep their ego aside and understand that changes are good! Without it, everything would become stagnant and boring.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

Due to their own fear of commitment, it can be difficult for them to trust others and sometimes they feel as if they are searching for a reason to not trust their partners. On the other hand, if their partner likes them too much, they are convinced that they're probably cheating on them.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

They cannot handle breakups. It takes a long time for them to trust others but once they do, they trust them too much and too quickly. Even though the solid relationships take time; they don't rush the beginning, as they try to keep things at a moderate pace.

Leo: July 23-Aug 23

It doesn't take much time to trigger their trust issues, as they are always there. It is very difficult for them to trust people and there aren't many people that they actually trust. On the other hand, everyone around them thinks that they are very open and loving. But the fact is that they do keep one arm's length.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

They tend to overthink about everything and this leads to the questioning of their motivation. It is very difficult for them not to analyse everything, especially when it is the behaviour of their partner. But when they try to read between the lines, they will feel much better about their relationship, as they tend to understand them in a better way.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

They tend to put an unbelievable amount of weight on their decisions, so much so that their fear of taking a decision by their own side might collapse everything around them. They don't believe in their abilities and, on the other hand, they also lack confidence which makes them insecure. Apart from this, they also believe that if they decide to trust the wrong person, the consequences can be disastrous to their heart and well-being.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

If they catch their loved ones lying, even if it's a small, inoffensive thing, their trust is immediately broken. They believe that once when the person lies, then they can lie about their feelings and motivations. If they are on a truth rampage, then there is no one who can save the person from their wrath.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

Their trust issues are triggered when they start to take steps toward a long-term commitment. It makes them wonder if they are forever tied down by the other person and might lose their freedom travel and growth. Being tied up can instantly trigger their anger in no time.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

They have many goals and challenges for themselves and there are rare times that they mess up or make a mistake. This is something that can trigger a ton of trust issues. They are fairly convinced that it's only a matter of time before they ruin everything and their partner ends the relationship due to the never-ending trust issues.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

They have got a highly active imagination. This is something that is cool, unless they are picturing all the ways that their partner could break their heart or mess up their life. They need to understand that there is no guarantee in life and love, as they sometimes have to trust the love someone has for them.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

As individuals, they are very trusting, until their friends start gossiping about everyone else's horrible romantic lives. On the other hand, they need to trust their own instincts and not listen to their friends. If they know in their heart that they can trust their partner, then they do just that.