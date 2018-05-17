Why Do Men Want To Control; One Reason Can Be Zodiac

There are so many times that knowingly or unknowingly men do try to prove about their dominant nature when it comes to running a family. It is an age-old fight that has been going on for years in terms of being equal, between a man and a woman.

Yet, the men try to rule over by proving their point of being dominant even when things are changing in today's world. Astro experts are of the belief that this could be due to zodiac signs as well! Surprised?

Here, in this article, we have listed the traits of each zodiac sign men on how they try to act dominant, based on their zodiac sign.

Check it out...

Aries: March 21-April 19

Aries men seem to love their place in the society. This is mainly because of the Mars energy that is within them. They typically do everything to the best of their abilities when they wish to be in the position of power. This is mainly because of them being headstrong and they do not like women get into their way pretty often. On the whole, they tend to be demanding and expect you to follow their set patterns.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

A Taurus man is said to be stubborn and he tries his best to have everything happen as per his wish. Due to this, they will typically have trouble in saying a no to things that make their women happy. One can actually indulge with them in the things that they like. At the same time, one does not have to take away the things that they truly love because it can get pretty nasty then and their not so good side would come into action.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

A Gemini man is least likely to try and control you. This is mainly because they are not the type of people who will set boundaries at all. They are very free loving and open-minded individuals. No matter what their partner wishes to do, they will completely support them.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

A Cancer man is quite tricky. He will tell you that he is not somebody who would control you and can even fake support you for the moment, but eventually one would realise that he can be very controlling, when he sets boundaries in the relationship. Things seem to be perfectly well until you do something that rubs his wrong side. Once you do, then he will try to shame and guilt you. This is something that will be repeated again, until you realise on how toxic the relationship is getting.

Leo: Jul 23-Aug 23

Leos surprisingly won't overstep their boundaries when it is all about trying to control you. They have high value for loyalty and are not into the games, so they will not test you to see how you react in certain situations. On the other hand, if you do something that they don't like, then they will let you know because they don't mince their words and are blunt mostly. Apart from this, if he has to confront you about whatever wrong you did to him, he will do it in private because he does not want it to hurt his reputation.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

A Virgo man is believed to be super-critical of just about everything, especially about his ownself. He is one of those individuals who believes that the person he is with represents both him and his values. On the other hand, if he feels like you are not representing him in a good light, then he will criticize you anywhere. This is something that usually has to do with his control issues.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

A Libra man loves to take relationships very seriously and fortunately this is something that separates his extreme boundaries from the definition of being in love. They will expect their freedom and room to breathe, and they are totally cool with you doing the same. They are nowhere dependent on you and hence expect the same from their partners as well.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

A Scorpion man is the most controlling man among all the zodiac signs. They will expect you to obey them, and even expect you to follow their instructions. Apart from this, they will also expect things to work in their favour, as they will have total confidence in themselves.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

A Sagittarius man is known to be a control freak in every way. He's that social being who loves seeing what life brings to him on his daily basis, but while he is out doing his own thing, he tends to expect you to be at home keeping to your ownself. On the other hand, if you do the opposite of that and tend to live a life which can match his spontaneity, it will make him feel insecure instantly and he tends to backlash.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

A Capricorn man will not control his woman in any which way, but he will have certain rules that he expects his partner to follow. One should know that the main reason he expects this is because of his care and concern. On the other hand, if his partner breaks these rules, then he won't hesitate to leave her in the past, and this will happen quickly.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

An Aquarius man is the type of an individual who will be totally cool with your freedom. He doesn't believe in control. According to them living in a world without rules and categories is a better way of living. Due to lack of belief in categories, they might even be reluctant to call you their "girl" at times. This mainly happens because they like to be under the impression that they are noncommittal, even if that's not the case. Strange, right?

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

A Pisces man does not like anything about controlling his partner. These individuals are in touch with feelings and they feel that putting anyone under control would not only be wrong but also a bad thing to do.