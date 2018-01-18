2018: Lucky Months Defined As Per Your Zodiac Sign

Aries -March 21 - April 19

They have a lot to be excited about this year as a lot of new opportunities are coming their way. During January this zodiac is going to see the movement of Mars into their constellation and as a result it would bring in high energy and on the other hand planet Venus will make an appearance twice in the month of February and April which makes these months as the lucky ones for these guys. Apart from this, March is the month they would be sharing grand ideas, and during December they would see their dreams come true.

Taurus: April 20 - May 20

Though the starting of the year seems to be a bit draggy, things tend to get better with March's approach. Things will begin to turn bright. You will be more confident and want to make certain changes during this month. In April, they will open up and share their true selves and during June this zodiac will see a better transformation in love life which also marks this month as the best month for this zodiac sign.

Gemini: May 21 - June 20

Mars moves into Gemini during April and this brings this twin sign a burst of new energy. This will open up a great source of happiness and opportunities for this sign during the month of May as this month is ideally lucky for this zodiac sign. Apart from this since Mercury enters their sign in June, these individuals could be travelling to their dream location and it could also lead to a passionate encounter in July.

Cancer: June 21 - July 22

According to astro experts, Jupiter and Mercury intersect at a common point and as a result February and June will help in bringing out the courage to communicate their deepest feelings. June will also see a positive inspirational effect on them making this month a lucky month for the year.

Leo: Jul 23 – Aug 23

July and August are said to be best months for this zodiac sign. Since Mercury, Mars and Sun pay a visit to this zodiac sign in the month of July, it will also bring or increase the motivation and good news. The August month also seems to be a lucky month as this zodiac will see light romance building up as Venus enters the sign.

Virgo: Aug 23 – Sep 23

They are going to be lucky in the month of September. The movement of Mars, Venus and Mercury is all set to bring in much contentment as answers come to them finally during this month and for the rest of the year.

Libra: Sep 23 – Oct 23

February will be the month these zodiac signs need to take risks in life as Jupiter stands guard for them, thus making it one of the lucky months. They have a chance to reap rewards of their hard labour during the month of June. Apart from this during the month of October, a powerful romantic connection will add fuel to this zodiac sign and it will help to achieve their highest potential and dreams.

Scorpio: Oct 23 – Nov 22

During the month of May these guys will see themselves rising in success when Mars brings in the energy and motivation for this sign. As Venus hits this zodiac sign during the month of November, they will feel more amorous than usual.

Sagittarius: Nov 22 – Dec 22

The new year start is a bang on for this zodiac sign as January will set the tone for them for the entire year ahead. It is their path of discovery. Apart from this November will also witness the path-breaking revelations. On the other hand, during December they would find love or be ready to fall in love all over again!

Capricorn: Dec 23 – Jan 20

This will be the month when they reveal their true thoughts that will help in sorting out their life. March will be the month when this zodiac will see Mars converging with Jupiter and as a result it will bring in new energy. Apart from this December will also see purposeful actions that are being strengthened by the appearance of Saturn which will bring in discipline to a scattered mind.

Aquarius: Jan 20 – Feb 18

During the month of March, Sun and Mercury are seen converging together and as a result these individuals will see that all their wacky ideas are understood, respected, accepted and applauded without much of hardwork! Apart from this, the month of July will also see this zodiac succeed in all that they take up.

Pisces: Feb 18 – Mar 20

Old love rekindles for this zodiac in January. This will set their heart on fire which makes them believe in the impossible. During February, the sun and Mercury are seen in their constellation, which will influence this zodiac sign to express their individuality and creativity in the world. This makes February as the lucky month for this zodiac.