What Does The Ruling Planet Of Each Zodiac Sign Reveal

Aries (March 21–April 19): Ruling Planet Is Mars

Mars influences their incredible drive and determination of these individuals. They are amazingly active and are always on the go. This is due to this planet's energetic characteristics. On the other hand, they are bold and competitive. There is nothing that will prevent them from getting what they want in life.

Taurus (April 20–May 20): Ruling Planet Is Venus

They just cannot help appreciate the finer things in life, and this is because Venus is their ruling planet. This ruling planet is the one that depicts love and beauty. Hence, these individuals make sure they enjoy a life of luxury because they deserve it due to their loving nature towards the others.

How The Nine Planets In Astrology Are Known To Influence Your Life

Gemini (May 21–June 20): Ruling Planet Is Mercury

Mercury is the ruling planet of this sign. This planet is also known as the planet of communication. Hence, this is the reason why these individuals are known for being the most talkative sign of the zodiac. They can strike up a conversation with just about anyone. On the other hand, they also have a quick wit. This planet constantly pushes the individuals to satiate their curiosity about the world.

Cancer (June 21–July 22): Ruling Planet Is The Moon

They are tough on the outside, but soft on the inside. They are ruled by their emotions, which is caused by the moon being the ruling planet. The moon is closely associated with human emotion, hence it influences the people of this sign.

Leo (July 23–Aug 22): Ruling Planet Is The Sun

This zodiac sign is governed by the Sun. As sun is the center of our solar system, these individuals love being the center of attention in everything that they do! They are bright and vibrant and also bring in warmth around. On the other hand, when they get irritated, their temper tends to flare out of control.

Virgo (Aug 23–Sept 22): Ruling Planet Is Mercury

This sign is good at dealing with information provided to them and this is due to their ruling planet Mercury. Their intelligence level is heavily influenced by the planet. On the other hand, they are also keen observers who have analytical skills. In short, due to their ruling planet Mercury, these individuals are the epitome of perfection!

Libra (Sept 23–Oct 22): Ruling Planet Is Venus

Venus is also known as the planet of love, which makes this sign develop a strong relationship with the others around them. They are not the ones who crave for their "me" time. On the other hand, this ruling planet is also the reason why the individuals are the best at maintaining stable relationships.

Scorpio (Oct 23–Nov 21): Ruling Planet Is Pluto

This sign is all about transformation. The people of this sign have no problem constantly in rebuilding themselves to be the best version of their ownself with each passing day. This is because their ruling planet is Pluto. As the planet of transformation, Pluto pushes these individuals to continually evolve. It's also the reason they're so intense and passionate about uncovering the truth in any situation, because the planet governs all that is unseen.

Sagittarius (Nov 22–Dec 21): Ruling Planet Is Jupiter

This is one of the luckiest signs, as these individuals have Jupiter as their ruling planet. Jupiter is an opportunistic planet that aids the individuals on their journey of enlightenment. This planet is said to also be the reason why they are incredibly optimistic all the time. Jupiter also encourages the individuals to expand their mind and heart.

Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 19): Ruling Planet Is Saturn

Saturn is the ruling planet of this zodiac sign. It represents limits and lessons, which is something that the individuals are too familiar with. These guys are incredibly serious and hardworking. They do whatever they can to achieve their goals. On the other hand, they are rewarded for their efforts and hard work as well.

Aquarius (Jan 20–Feb 18): Ruling Planet Is Uranus

Uranus is the ruling planet of this sign. Uranus is bit of a strange planet, as it spins on a horizontal axis while the rest of the planets in the universe spin on a vertical axis. One can blame their eccentric personality to their ruling planet. On the other hand, they are incredibly creative and are wise beyond their years.

Pisces (Feb 19–March 20): Ruling Planet Is Neptune

They are always lost in their own world and are often found to be daydreaming. This is due to the influence of Neptune and its close association with fantasy. These individuals are insanely intuitive and have a deep compassion. On the other hand, they refuse to accept limitations, because Neptune urges them to reject it.