Will You Find Love or Luck This Month? Find Out In Your May Monthly Predictions

Wondering if this month will be lucky for you according to your zodiac sign? Well, our experts reveal about the love and luck factor that will work for these specific zodiac signs.

Check out on where does your zodiac sign stand in terms of being lucky for this month May 2018.

This entire month predictions of May 2018 will give you all the secrets you need to succeed romantically and what best you can expect. So all that you need to do is get ready to fully enjoy reading what is in store for your zodiac sign.

Check it out...

Aries: March 21-April 19

The new moon seems to bring in prime money and income opportunities for these individuals. There is a lot of socialising expected at the start of the month, but you should not commit to anything, or quit on something that is a good thing. It is predicted that as the month progresses, you would be confident about taking your own charge and the negotiations that you have been making off late seem to pay off in a big way. Apart from all this, you may also feel uncomfortable and make your heart pound as well.

Lucky Days: 5, 15, 24

Unlucky Days: 12, 16

Taurus: April 20-May 20

The new moon during the mid of the month may finally bring in some of the long-simmering plans into action. As Uranus seem to enter Taurus you are in a power position to achieve pretty much whatever you seem to desire. All that you need to do is not get distracted and keep your eye on the goal. It is predicted that a lot of people seem to have your back around this month. But you need to remember that the only person whose opinion truly matters to you is yours. On the other hand, you may also need to cut off a connection that seems to be holding you back or bringing you down.

Lucky Days: 17, 19, 27

Unlucky Days: 7, 20

Gemini: May 21-June 20

This is your month! The new moon seems to give you the psychic abilities, where you can connect the dots and read the situations. When the sun enters your sign in the mid of the month, then you can expect a rush of energy. The overall year is slated to be a big year for you, as you may feel like you are just not sure what will happen.

Lucky Days: 13, 18, 25

Unlucky Days: 7, 22



Cancer: June 21-July 22

A Taurus new moon during the mid-month will bring out your social side, and you seem to find yourself enjoying the company of a large group of people. All that you need to do is go with the flow and let go of your emotional side for now. On the May 29th the full moon seems to continue to shine on your social life as you may feel like you are out of a cocoon.

Lucky Days: 7, 18, 27

Unlucky Days: 5, 24



Leo: Jul 23-Aug 23

This month seems to create favourable conditions for a positive financial shift. Your patience seems to get you awarded. On the other hand, as the sun shifts into Gemini, you seem to finally feel you can focus a bit on your social life. During the month, you may want a gut check with someone about your plans as they can make sure the move that you would take will have a full impact on the coming days.

Lucky Days: 8, 11, 23

Unlucky Days: 22, 28

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

As Mercury enters Taurus on May 13th you tend to feel more grounded and settled. The new moon makes a professional issue so much more clear, and you may finally have the courage to take a step that you have been wavering on forever. On the other hand, the full moon during the month end seems to be a prime time for you to make a real-estate related move. When you have your home, Virgo, you have everything.

Lucky Days: 2, 18, 25

Unlucky Days: 7, 23

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

A new moon seems to encourage you to follow the money. You need to make decisions that are not based on your financial facts. You need to understand that you need to get a control of your expenses. It is predicted that the Libra moon's move on May 25th, is aided by a Venus and Saturn opposition. This celestial move may bring back someone from your past. This is the time that you need to consider getting outside of your comfort zone.

Lucky Days: 17, 23, 27

Unlucky Days: 7, 25

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

During the mid-month, love seems to come into play. You may have mixed financials into your partnership. On the other hand, you need to cool your head and take your best steps forward. If this is a professional encounter that has turned personal, taking a bit of heat off the connection. During the month-end, the full moon seems to encourage you to take a deep dig into your finances. On the other hand, you are in a power position, but you have to know exactly what cards to use wisely as it can get you lucky.

Lucky Days: 5, 23, 25

Unlucky Days: 7, 16

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

On the May 8th, a hurdle is seen between the sun and Jupiter which will affect your position of power. Remember that you can handle this. All that you need to do is act with confidence as it can keep you going strong for the rest of the month. A new moon is predicted to encourage you to look at your surroundings, and do what you need to elevate them. On the other hand, if there is something that has been constantly depressing you, then you need to get rid of it!

Lucky Days: 10, 18, 27

Unlucky Days: 5, 22



Capricorn: Dec 23- Jan 20

The mid-month new moon seems to encourage you to truly listen to your gut. Off late, you have made people happy around you, but with the new moon transition, it tells you to finally do the thing that you have been worried about for the longest. The month-end full moon in Sagittarius seems to get intense, as it brings along some good challenges around you, which can help you get to where you want to be.

Lucky Days: 4, 14, 30

Unlucky Days: 1, 25



Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

The new moon seems to bring up some challenges, especially in regards to domestic problems. All that you need to do is take a walk in the other person's shoes as this may help you to understand that you were wrong. Apart from this, you need to pay close attention to your bank account during the mid-month as some financial shifts seem to occur. The month end, full moon seems to put you in a prime position for networking. On the other hand, you may also get your dream job.

Lucky Days: 3, 13, 19

Unlucky Days: 15, 25



Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

On May 8th, as Jupiter seems to oppose the sun, you tend to feel like you are going to have low self-confidence. Remember that this too shall pass. During the month make sure you have friends who have your back, and let them talk you up. In the mid-month, the new moon is a delightful one for love, especially if career and personal problems have been pulling you apart. On the other hand, keep close-lipped, and trust everything else as it will shake out as it should be.

Lucky Days: 10, 22, 25

Unlucky Days: 7, 20