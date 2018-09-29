ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

MORE

Do You Have Too Many Lines On Your Palm?

By

While learning about the different lines on our palm, the first doubt that most of us have is the meaning behind the excess lines present on the palm.

If you have too many lines present on the palm, it has its own meaning. This article helps you understand the hidden meaning behind the number of lines.

Check out the meaning behind the messy lines on your palm.

Array

If You Have Too Many Lines On The Palm

If there are too many lines on your palm, then it means that there are chances of you dreaming about too many fancy things and due to this, your mind seems to be restless as well. There are chances that this attitude of yours will lead you to get into too many troubled situations.

Facing Pregnancy Issues? Then, Blame Your Palm Lines!


Array

If There Are Too Many Horizontal Lines

If you have too many horizontal lines present on your palm, then you seem to feel frustrated all the time. You tend to lose your cool at the drop of a hat. You are an emotional person, and since people fail to understand this side of yours, you seem to get more frustrated.

Array

If There Are More Obstacle Lines And Your Palm Is Rough

If there are many obstacle lines present on your palm and these lines tend to interweave with the other lines and your hand is rough then it suggests that you are somebody who would rush for money.

5 Things That Palmistry Reveals About You

Array

If There Are More Obstacle Lines And Your Palm Is Soft

If there are many obstacle lines present on your palm and these lines tend to interweave with the other lines and your hand is soft, then it suggests that you are a nervous, unresponsive and unsophisticated individual who seems to have a tough time getting along with others.

How To Know About People By Looking At Their Palms

Array

In General

It is also predicted that the messy palm lines are generally caused by the random thoughts in case of women, while on the other hand, in case of men it is caused by family and survival pressure.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: life predictions palmistry
    Story first published: Saturday, September 29, 2018, 14:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 29, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue