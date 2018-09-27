ENGLISH

The Hidden Meanings Behind Stars On Your Palm

By

According to palmistry, the different lines and marks on the palm have their own meaning.

The stars on the palm are formed by three or more intersected short lines. These star lines are considered to be auspicious or inauspicious, subject to the location on the palm but they are mostly auspicious.

What Does A Star On Your Palm Indicate?

The location of the stars on different parts of the palm reveal different meanings. Here, in this article, we shall deal with the details about the stars formed on different parts of the palm.

5 Things That Palmistry Reveals About You 

Check out the hidden meaning of these.

Array

When The Star Is Below The Index Finger

If you have a star present on the Jupiter mount that is below the index finger, it is considered to be the most auspicious sign. This sign means that you are a smart individual who has a good understanding of leading and management qualities. You seem to get lucky, and success and wealth seem to come your way.

Do Note: The bigger the star, the more auspicious it is.

Array

When The Star Is Below The Middle Finger

It is predicted that if you have the star at the end of the fate line, then it means that you are blessed in your career, and there are chances that you will achieve a lot.

Array

When The Star Is Below The Ring Finger

If you have a star on the Apollo mount below the ring finger, then it is a sign that you are blessed with outstanding talent. You are believed to get lucky with wealth from unexpected opportunities as well.

Array

When The Star Is Below The Little Finger

If you have a star below your little finger, then it means that you are lucky regarding being rich. You also have a clear thinking and also have a strong opinion. On the other hand, you will have good luck in wealth and good luck with the opposite sex as well.

Array

When The Star Is On The Luna Mount

If you have a star on the Luna mount, then it is called a canopy which represents talent. The sign suggests that as a person you are brilliant, and you seem to have high comprehension, literary or even artistic talent. You seem to have a high level and become successful in specific fields.

Array

When The Star Is In The Centre Of The Palm

If you have a star in the centre of the palm, then it is considered to be an inauspicious sign. This star reveals that you will have bad luck and you seem to be stubborn and reckless in nature.

Array

When The Star Is On The Sun Line

If the star is on one side of the sun line, then it means that you will have great luck and you will bring happiness around. If the star is located at the centre of the sun line, then it means that you would have excellent luck and often get help from others.

Array

When The Star Is On The Heart Line

If you have the star on the heart line, then there are chances that you would undergo a sudden illness. There are chances that you may meet with an accident or even have an accidental injury.

Array

When The Star Is On The Head Line

If you have a star on the head line, then it is an ominous sign. The sign predicts of a possible injury, disease, or trouble at work. Apart from this, you are also intelligent, wise or even quick-minded by nature.

Array

When The Star Is On The Fate Line

If you have a star on the fate line, it means that your life changes often. It also suggests that you seem to achieve a lot at work. Apart from this, you are good at management and have leading skills.

Palm Lines Reveal The Deepest Secrets!

Array

When The Star Is On The Life Line

If you have a star on the life line, it predicts that you seem to have physical problems at some point in time. If your life line is broken, then it suggests that you would have serious health issues and you should be careful.

