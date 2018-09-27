The Hidden Meanings Behind Stars On Your Palm

According to palmistry, the different lines and marks on the palm have their own meaning.

The stars on the palm are formed by three or more intersected short lines. These star lines are considered to be auspicious or inauspicious, subject to the location on the palm but they are mostly auspicious.

The location of the stars on different parts of the palm reveal different meanings. Here, in this article, we shall deal with the details about the stars formed on different parts of the palm.

Check out the hidden meaning of these.