Your Worst Insecurities Defined By Your Zodiac Sign

What if we could help you know your insecurities using your zodiac signs, so that you could work on getting over them?

Here, in this article, we are revealing to you details about the insecurities that each zodiac sign has according to astrology.

These fears and insecurities are way too different when compared to other zodiac signs and it can differ from person to person.

Check out on the most bizarre reasons of insecurity as per each zodiac sign.

Aries: March 21-April 19

Any kind of defeat or failure in particular seems to be really hard for these individuals. They are very insecure about failing, as this is one of the most important tasks of their life. They just need to chill out and understand that you can bounce back regardless of how things end up. You need to just breathe.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

Even though these individuals are selfless, they sometimes end up doing so much for the others that they tend to lose their ownself in the process. They need to make sure that their number one priority is their ownself.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

They are known for being extremely lucky and they know it as well. But during certain occasions, things seem to go wrong, as they start to feel insecure. They have to channel their inner optimistic side and believe that it will all be alright.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

Being vulnerable is what makes them feel insecure. They cannot handle it when they lose moments of control over their emotions. This is something that they need to let it get exposed in front of people. On the other hand, they like to be in control of things, and not having it can worry them instantly.

Leo: Jul 23-Aug 23

They are someone who needs reassurance for everything in life. Hence, if their loved one does not reassure them about their love or are not seen praising them, they tend to feel insecure instantly. They need to feed off other's feelings of love and admiration.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

These individuals are a perfectionist. Hence, when there is disorganisation or if things seem to be out of place, they tend to feel insecure and uneasy very easily. They hate chaos and mess, and that includes social situations as well.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

These individuals feel insecure about being ignored. They tend to like people who are close to them or the ones whom they love to always pay attention to them. When this does not seem to happen, they tend to get very uneasy and feel insecure instantly.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

They like to keep themselves updated with things that are happening around them. So, when one stumbles on a road, then they don't have any idea about it, as it completely scares them. Unfamiliar things also makes them anxious and also turns them into a defensive mode.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

They tend to feel insecure when someone comes to them for help and you cannot solve their problem. They believe that they are a problem solver, hence when something that they cannot solve occurs, it makes them feel insecure.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

They would like to remain poised and seem to be ready for awkward or unknown situations in life. Hence, there is nothing that comes as a surprise to them. So the thought of losing that control and making a fool of themselves in front of the others makes them feel very insecure.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

They feel insecure if they are forced to be something that they do not wish to do. They just cannot be fake nor can they change themselves for a social situation or even a person. Hence, when they find themselves in such a situation, then there are chances of them feeling insecure.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

These individuals cannot handle criticism at any point of time. They seem to be so used to being the good kid around others and love getting compliments. But when that does not happen or if they come face to face with criticism, they can never handle it.