July 15- 21st Weekly Predictions For Not So Great For Some Signs

Start your day with your weekly horoscope prediction for July's 4th Week which is from July 15 to July 21st.

According to zodiac experts, The transition of planets in the various houses this week between July 15 to July 21st 2018 will have its maximum impact on your personal and professional life.

So, go ahead and choose your zodiac sign to find out on what is in store for you this week!

Aries: March 21-April 19

Jupiter transition seems to influence the stars of Aries this week. The astro-experts reveal that since Jupiter is known to be the planet of expansion and magnification seemed to have slowdown mode since last week. Since Jupiter was blocking your finances for a while, you are likely to face emotional and physical issues as well. In the coming days, you seem to gradually pick up with your health and wealth through the week.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

As Jupiter was in a slowdown mode since last week looks to turn direct. This direct mode seems to trigger the sector for personal and professional relationships of these Taurus individuals. While you have had some issues in the last few months, it's time for you to improve your relations, be it personal or professional relationships as well. You will realise that this week is the perfect time to take your next step.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

The direct and steady move of Jupiter seems to trigger the sector for work and health. These changes will give you mixed results. You need to be cautious while selecting your projects as there are chances for rework to happen. At work, make sure that you give the right messages to people to avoid ugly spats. There can be some additions at work as well.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

The progressive mode of Jupiter seems to bring in much importance to self. You need to concentrate on romance, entertainment, creativity, self-promotion and even speculative businesses. On the other hand, the slowdown phase of Jupiter might have issues from one or other sectors of life. This is the week that you need to take some time out and make important decisions about life and move forward.

Leo: Jul 23-Aug 23

This is the time that your family related issues seem to find a solution with the direct mode of Jupiter finally. So, this will be the time that you get time for some problem-solving, especially regarding family matters. It is predicted that there can be immediate plans for relocation as well. This week is the perfect time to have close communications with your loved ones. This is also an excellent time to be self-focused.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

This weekly predictions for Virgo look like short trips, courses and writings seem to have a fresh feel in the coming days. You will get many opportunities to be active. Though you were having some issues with your communication in the past, seems like you will get enough opportunities to correct it. You seem to have active participation in the media is also seen. On the work front, you can be impatient at times, and you need to be careful of not letting it affect your work or colleagues.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

With Jupiter's transition, you seem to be in a happy mode concerning money, self-worth, family, speech and tangible assets. You seem to have some expenses this week, but this is not a stressful time as the previous days. This week seems to be an excellent time to improve your worth. Your bosses seem to give you additional work. On the other hand, you may have to be little cautious with team ventures. You may even do an image makeover with your determination.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

There were some issues regarding your personal and social life in the past few days. Now with the Jupiter transition this week, the planet for the happiness and expansion seems to be in a happy mode. Ther are chances that you will see progress in your life. Family meetings and problem-solving sessions are also predicted for this week. This week seems to be a good time for you to solve the issues regarding your life and career. On the other hand, you may even follow a spiritual path.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

During this week, you need to stay away from all controversies. You don't allow any negative people to come near you. Be careful with your spendings. This week is the perfect time to be alone and make a practical plan for your personal life. You don't have to entertain any negative energy. Long trips are also predicted.

Capricorn: Dec 23- Jan 20

This time will trigger the sector for new projects, group efforts or even long-term associations. It is predicted that plans for gains will come up in the coming day. On the other day, you may get new team ventures in the coming days. You may work with children and youth groups as well. Apart from this, you are also looking for part-time projects to improve your finances as well.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

Career, social status, authority, and ambitions seem to have an impact on your personal life this week. There are some issues that you would face at work. Your work sector will be very expansive. At the same time, you have to be careful with your work and mentors as well. On the other hand, you may have to keep a balance between work and home as well. Apart from this, you may become impatient through the week, and this is not a good time to take decisions in personal life as well.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

This week will expand the sector of travel, foreign relations, higher studies and even philosophy. You need to make plans for long journeys. You will try to go for prayer meetings or spiritual activities as well. You seem to learn new skills this week. You need to take care of your health as there are chances of you falling ill.