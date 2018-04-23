Your Weekly Predictions For April 22nd-28th

Want to know what the coming week has in store for you? Find out in our daily dose of this week’s horoscope.

Our horoscope will give you a detailed idea of how your week will pass. All information regarding your love life or your finances, this weekly horoscope will tell you just everything you need to know.

Here is the detailed Weekly horoscope for April 22nd to 28th.

Aries: 21 March – 20 April

Working hard will definitely give you expected results, provided you have the patience to wait for it. While a long journey is on the cards for you this week, it is most likely not to bear any fruit. You are advised to postpone any ideas to start new ventures or make fresh investments for now as the time does not seem to be right. Your marital life will be good. You will also be relieved of some stomach-related ailments that have been troubling you from some time.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May

You may have to work hard to achieve your goals this week. Things may not work out in your favour at work and this may directly affect your behaviour with your subordinates. This may lead to you talking rudely to them which may not go quite well with them. Be ready to face resistance from them if you are not too careful with your speech. There may be some tiff between your partner and you so you are advised to keep calm. Make sure to include yoga and meditation in your routine to stay fit.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June

It is a good week for you at your work front. A lot of travels for you is foreseen which will increase your career prospects. You will achieve all your targets which will keep your seniors happy. Financially, your wife will be the reason for a huge financial gain for you this week. There will be harmony between your family members and you. Healthwise, you will experience no bigger issues this week.

Cancer: 22 June - 22 July

People in the technical field will achieve success in their profession this week. It is not favourable to make fresh investments though. However, old investments may give you good returns. Students aiming to travel abroad for higher education will find success. Travels will be beneficial for you this week, although you may have to bear some expenses. There may be some differences between your siblings and you, especially regarding property matters. It is advisable for you to not ignore small health issues and get them checked by a doctor without further delay.

Leo: 23 July - 21 August

Going against the law to earn quick profits may prove to be disastrous for you. It may be possible that all your efforts go to waste. You are advised to have patience in this regard. The stars are not in your favour regarding finance. Therefore, postpone monetary dealings for some time. It is a good time for people in the artistic field. Business travels will be fruitful. People with chronic ailments, such as colds and cough, need to take special care of themselves as things may turn serious.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September

You will come across a lot of opportunities at work to showcase your talent. However, these opportunities will not translate to monetary gains as there are some struggles predicted for you in this regard. Students going in for competitive exams will achieve success. Long travels are indicated towards the weekend. There will be peace and harmony at home. Your relations with the extended family too will be cordial. Over-exerting yourself with a lot of work and neglecting your health may be a bad idea. It is advisable to take rest occasionally.

Libra: 24 September - 23 October

This week will be a turning point for people in the creative field. You will get some golden opportunities which will better your career prospects. Your finances will be as per planned, provided you do not go overboard with expenses for entertainment purposes. Things in the family front will be tensed as a tiff among members is predicted. Make sure to take time and open communication travels among them to solve issues. Business travels will be fruitful. Your health will remain good as long as you maintain a healthy diet.

Scorpio: 24 October - 22 November

You will receive the fruit of your success at work. Make sure to make your feelings vocal if anyone is trying to steal your thunder. Any legal matter in court will turn out to be in your favour. This will bring inflow of finances, which will strengthen your economy. Students in the medical and technical field will fare well. You may get into a tiff with your brothers in the family. Do not try to dictate your terms to them as this will just make them feel threatened and unimportant. You are advised to postpone any travels to the end of the week for it to be successful. You will be in pink of health this week.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December

Employed people will excel in their job and will also be successful in bagging a promotion. Your finances will need attention. Make sure to plan your weekly budget in advance to avoid problems in the future. Students going to write competitive exams will find things easier for them. The atmosphere at home will be cordial and happy. Family members will definitely enjoy some quality time together. It is not a good time for travels. Except for stomach ailments, your health will be favourable.

Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January

People will try to sabotage your career at work. But you will pass all obstacles and will be successful in shutting their mouths with hard work and dedication. Your finances may not be stable this week. Legal hurdles too may not fall in your favour. Students in the technical field will excel beyond their expectation. There may be arguments with your wife regarding an issue which you thought was long forgotten. Travelling abroad for work purposes is predicted. Your health will be good.

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February

Your work load will increase this week, which will be the reason of your worries. Make sure to take one thing at a time. You will come across many opportunities to earn profits. Students will fare well this month. There may be some problems relating to children in the family which will occupy your mind for most of the week. Your travels may be fruitless. You may have to suffer from serious health issues if you do not take time out for yourself.

Pisces: 20 February - 20 March

You may have to put extra efforts to achieve the desired results at work. The stars are in your favour financially. So make sure to make the most of it. Students are advised not to be self-assertive when it comes to studies. Gains from brothers in the family are highly predicted. Increase in overall family income is predicted that will be the reason of happiness at home. Travels for business are foreseen. Healthwise, you will enjoy good health throughout the week.