Your Weekly Predictions For April 15th-22nd

Starting your week and wishing that the day and week go well for you? Well, find out about the entire week's predictions as provided by our astro experts, as they reveal about your entire week's predictions.

Find out on what your zodiac signs reveal about this week. Check out if you will be lucky or is three something that you need to be aware of?

Do note: These predictions are based on your sun signs and not the moon signs.

Aries: March 21-April 19

Your subconscious mind is speaking to you when you would start experiencing strange dreams. The answers to most of your problems can often be found when you listen to the language of your sleeping mind. Hence, you need to write down everything when you wake up. Spend some time in quiet contemplation to understand on what needs to be done.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

You tend to feel secure and confident. Your mixed attitude towards life is what makes you run in circles. There are chances of some kind of excess of certain things that may appear. It can be in the form of food or insatiable desire for material possession.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

The price of living or doing things in a certain way makes itself known. This week is one of those in which you are going to have a tough time. People around you seem to be irritating and you are sorely tempted to say so. On the other hand, if others seem to be affected by your plans, make sure that you keep them fully informed.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

You need to control your emotions and set out to handle the situation more diplomatically. There are chances of you venting out your frustration through arguments and outbursts. This seems to only worsen your position. Your partner seems to be in a very picky and pernickety mood during the week and this is going to make them liable to have a breakdown at any given moment.

Leo: July 23-Aug 23

You seem to have financial trouble during this week. Your bank balance seems to be at the bottom if you cannot control your desires at the right time. This is like a relationship and it is going to require a little compromise. There's no big deal in that.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

Your work seems to be a battlefield, with stresses and challenges at every single turn. The temperature seems to be high, but avoid being the one who would lose their cool instantly. You need to be wary of outbursts and work-related mishaps. On the other hand, troubles overseas seem to affect you.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

You need to have an open attitude and listen to what others have to say during this week. There may be some news from a person who may have neglected you for quite some time now and this is considered to be a fortunate event, as it brings in a fresh change.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

During the week, there seems to be too much of hardwork and busy routines shall keep you tied beyond limit. This will not let you have any time to relax. On the other hand, you have to be extra receptive in order to be ready to receive benefits.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

This will be a mixed week for you. The work place atmosphere seems to change for sure and you will be an important change in the system. You need to act with care and prudence, as enemies at work place emerge out of nowhere. You need to be careful in handling your emotions and letting your head rule over your heart. On the other hand, you will earn appreciation and reward.

Capricorn: Dec 23- Jan 20

This week seems to be the most favourable time frame, as there is no harm that shall touch you. You need to watch out for lies and misleading information. On the other hand, things that have been in the dark also seem to be clear to you. You will be the subject of discussion and shall be rewarded.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

You would witness enemies all around you and they are somebody whom you already know. You will be victorious, as you tend to avoid the bad that is coming your way. You seem to be way too focused to be get distracted from your goals.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

This is the perfect time to get to know someone as well as exchange views with them. On the other hand, this week is not a great time for you to make important decisions. You need to be careful about the oncoming events, as they will be crucial for the coming week. Apart from this, you will have the freedom to choose your path in romance as well!