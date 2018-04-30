Weekly Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign - 29th April to 5th May, 2018

Good things and bad things both are a part of life. But we humans are always curious in knowing about what our future holds for us. Astrology helps in understanding the future events in our life and this further helps us plan things accordingly.

Here is the weekly prediction for each zodiac sign that is from April 29th to May 5th. Take a look.

Aries: 21 March - 20 April

You may come up with ideas to improve your finances this week. This may be by making some fresh investments in speculations or real estate. You are advised to focus your mind on other things too in life like family or friends, as being too caught up with work may just make your life monotonous. You will enjoy some good moments with your life partner. But make sure to think before promising them the moon. People with heart problems need to take special care of their diet.

Taurus: 21 April - 21 May

This week will be favourable for people who are pursuing higher education or learning about different cultures. Spending time with your friends will more likely get you tuned with nature. You are advised to keep a check on your finances though, as they may go off balance, which may upset your partner today. Taking the blessings of your parents will ensure all of your tasks being completed without any hurdles. Your health will be good.

Gemini: 22 May - 21 June

You will get ample space to express your creativity at your work place this week, so make sure to use this to your advantage. You are advised to refrain from spending too much on the advice of your friends, as it may put you in a financial problem. You may be attracted to one of your colleagues at work. Keep in mind that it is always a bad idea. For married people, surprising your partner with a gift will add the spark back into your married life. Seasonal allergies may trouble you temporarily.

Cancer: 22 June - 22 July

You may be torn apart by choosing between your work and partner, as both seem to be important for you. Make sure to make clear spaces for both in your life. Your finances will be strong this week, as new investments will pay off. You may tend to splurge on your shopping trip, as you are advised to postpone it for some other time. Try to surprise your partner with a specially planned date and you will get to see the romantic side of theirs. No major health problems are foreseen this week.

Leo: 23 July - 21 August

You have been putting a lot of efforts on your work lately, which will start showing its effect this week. You are advised to step back and de-stress for a while. Work regarding finances may put you in trouble. Make sure to ask a financial advisor. Your life partner may talk about extending your family today, so give them an ear. Health wise, you are required to eat healthy food and take supplements that will help restore your health from all the hard work you have been subjected to of late.

Virgo: 22 August - 23 September

Nothing exciting is predicted to happen at the work place for you this week. You may face some financial issue in the latter part of the week. However, the support and love you receive from your life partner will help you through. Students who want to pursue higher education will find success. Travels to abroad locations will also be successful, either for business or pleasure. You may suffer from seasonal allergies, which can be combated by some home remedies.

Libra: 24 September - 23 October

Your creativity will be put to good use at work this week and you will also be able to impress your seniors. Financial issues you have been facing along with your partner will finally be resolved. However, you may use some harsh words while dealing with your family, which may upset them. You may want to go on an adventurous trip with your life partner, but make sure not to tag them along if they aren't interested. Your health will be good.

Scorpio: 24 October - 22 November

You may face some disagreements with your colleague today. Your finances may stabilise after a long time, so make sure not to disrupt them any time soon with unnecessary expenses. Discussions with your life partner may be of no use. Interference of a family member, who is closer to your partner, may help solve issues between you. Try to do something worthwhile to bring the spark back in your relationship. People with high blood pressure are advised to take care of their diet.

Sagittarius: 23 November - 22 December

You may not concentrate on your work today, as family affairs may occupy your mind. Try to avoid this, as it may have serious consequences at work. Financially, your desire for spending money on your hobbies and interest will be the cause of arguments in your family. Make sure you understand their point of view before arguing. You will enjoy marital bliss this week. Meditating every day early in the morning will benefit your health greatly.

Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January

You may have to work hard to achieve your goals this week; but make sure to spare some time for yourself too. Making a new investment may help you get good returns, which may help you fulfil a financial obligation. Spending some time with your friends and family will let you enjoy the finer things in life. Refrain from using harsh words with your family. Health wise, it will be an average week with no major health issues.

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February

Your work may pick up speed this week and this will let you accomplish many tasks. On the financial front, you may be making money, but make sure not to expect too much. Matters in the family will finally be resolved. Stay away from negative talk. Being more generous with your loved one will make them feel special. You may finally be relieved of a major health issue today.

Pisces: 20 February - 20 March

You will get ample opportunity to chase your dreams this week; but it is important to stay grounded too. Try to keep your financial details to yourself, as someone close to you may try to take advantage of your leniency. On the family front, things will be peaceful and joyous. You are required to take care of the health of your spouse, as things may not be well during the latter part of the week.