Weekly Predictions: 7th-14th May 2018

The stars reveal about the new oncoming events for this week and here we bring in the details about each zodiac sign predictions for the week.

We'll let you know what you can expect from these weekly predictions, for your particular zodiac sign.

These weekly predictions are related to various aspects of life, which include career, marriage, relationships, success, health, wealth and a lot more.

Check out these predictions and find out on what is in store for you this week.

Aries: March 21-April 19

You seem to realise that some kind of windfall will find its new way to help you make money. On the other hand, you will realise that completing some of the incomplete works of the previous week seems to take longer than what you thought. This week seems to be a perfect time for surrounding yourself with friends and indeed, your advice to a friend can be greatly helpful.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

This is the week that you will start feeling blessed with extra self-confidence and energy. This week is marvellous if you are hoping on making it big. But, on the other hand, if you have simply set your sights on wowing your own social circle, then you will realise that success comes your way easily. On the other hand, this is also a great excuse for a change of image or a revamp of your wardrobe, as new changes are coming your way.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

There are chances that someone is being watchful around you and is extra-cautious and picky, as you seem to discover when they will correct you about almost everything that you do. You need to stay calm and take up each day as a single day, as things seem to change in the coming days ahead.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

You seem to be a magnet for friends and partners, as you send out warm and considerate vibes. So, avoid being surprised if someone decides to confide in you that they are one of your biggest fans. Even if you seem to be chatting with someone, you will be able to create a warm and safe atmosphere around you.

Leo: July 23-Aug 23

There is a lot of success coming your way. But to become successful in general, you need to depend on how you present your ideas and plans and work on it. If you have been thinking of starting a group activity or a joint venture, then you may need to be reassessed. Do not hesitate to take a leadership position, as it will provide you the chance to showcase the abilities that you already have. On the other hand, you need to be ready for a sudden change in romantic possibilities as well.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

You should not try not to over-commit yourself during this week. On the other hand, if you can establish a few limits, then there are chances that you will be really pleased with the end results. Apart from this, luck seems to fly high this week, but you need to try not to get ahead of yourself and lose advantage of the good opportunities that are coming your way.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

You need to take things easily, as there are many chances that you might lose your cool for the smallest of the reasons. You have a tremendous amount of energy right now and this is something that needs to be released in positive and controlled ways. On the other hand, you should do have some physical activity because you seem to become sedentary when you take rest for a longer time. Apart from this, if you are out driving, then you need to watch the speed limit!

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

You seem to be in a very moody state of mind and even the slightest of things around you could set you off. Apart from this, there is something that is bugging you and it seems to make you quite furious. Admit that it is happening, so you can do something constructive about it during the week.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

If you have been typically enjoying being the center of attention, then this is something that will not be the case during the coming week. Instead, you have occasions when you seem to prefer to melt into the background and keep a low profile. Apart from all this, you will also relish the chance to spend some time alone once in a while. So, take each day in your stride and give it your best shot.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

You seem to win others over if you tend to impress them up with your enthusiasm. But, on the other hand, if you sound self-righteous, then there are chances that they will back away. All that you need to do is be straightforward and cheerful, and see the results on how others will adore you. On the other hand, there may be less time for depth or detail than you might like.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

You seem to be easily swayed by your emotions. This is seen especially when someone plays with your emotions, or if you are feeling guilty about them for some reason. On the other hand, it will be difficult for you to work out exactly how you feel, because you seem to be in a confused and impressionable state.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

You seem to be in a very practical mood, especially when you have to get your finances into some sort of order. On the other hand, you might seem to be rather horrified by the amount of money that you have been spending of late. Apart from this, you need to consider on making a few changes to your financial arrangements, such as tucking away some money each month into a new investment.