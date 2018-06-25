Weekly Horoscope Predictions For 25th June-1st July

Weekly predictions seem to be the most important thing for those who start their weekday by checking the weekly horoscope.

At Boldsky, we bring in the details of the weekly horoscope for the week of June 25th to July 1st. These weekly predictions based on the sun sign reveal about the oncoming events for the whole week.

The astro experts reveal about the predictions of each zodiac sign and forewarn about the oncoming hurdles and the surprises coming through the week for all the zodiacs.

Check out what the stars have in store for your zodiac sign this week.

Aries: March 21-April 19



Aries individuals do not have to waste their energy or time on the secondary issues. This is the week that they now have the opportunity to correct the minute details of pending works of the previous week. So, they need to concentrate on their goals firmly in their mind. There is sure success coming their way by the end of the week.

Taurus: April 20-May 20



Taurus individuals who are dealing with financial matters seem to gain success in the week's start. The negativity that had been surrounding them of late seems to be reducing this week. On the relationship front, they seem to enjoy their romance and bask in the attention of their partners.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

For the Gemini individuals, it is time to get a hold of the finances, so that they can pursue their longtime goals. They need to plan and restructure their thoughts. All that they need to do during the week is to monitor their assets and create the funds for new investment. On the other hand, they must not waste money on little things.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

For Cancer, this is the week that they need to get the finances under order, so that they can pursue their goals. On the other hand, communication between the co-workers will be nothing less than inspiration during the mid-week. On the relationship front, they seem to feel a strong emotional connection with their partner that makes them look forward to their particular quality time.

Leo: July 23-Aug 23

Leo individuals seem to seek peace in their workplace. All that they need to do during the week is to be patient enough. On the relationship front, love and romance are the only considerations that seem to give them the much-needed relief.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23



Virgo individuals seem to be in a sudden mood swing during the week's start, as they tend to seek peace in lonely places. On the other hand, they seem to fight with their doubts regarding some silly reason, and this can lead to angst and depression. All that they need to do is stay calm and focus on maintaining the peace when things seem to get tough.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23



Libra individuals seem to face conflict or get upset for an unexpected reason. This is the week to let natural caution rule any situation. They need to slow down and be careful while handling appliances, vehicles or travel. They need to avoid an argument. They need to make sure that any distraction doesn't cost them heavy during the week. Having creative ideas or inspirations are much needed during the week.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22



Scorpio individuals seem to get involved in financial trouble during the week, but they seem to be lucky, as their associates seem to come forward to the rescue. On the other hand, the door of opportunity seems to open up for these individuals and they seem to be tempted to do too much. All that they need to do during the time of crisis during the week is to share all their hopes as well as worries with their loved ones.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22



Sagittarius individuals never know what is better than being in the current state or the future. It is time that they spread their wings and experiment with new things in life during this week, as it seems to be a great week overall. On the work front, they need to put some careful thought into their career.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20



Capricorn individuals seem to be experts in the fields of communication and negotiation during this week. They seem to make things happen as they wish to. With enough emotional detachment and self-control, these individuals can actively begin to alter things around them and make it a pleasant atmosphere all over. Overall, the week seems to be great in all aspects.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18



Aquarius individuals have the urge to do everything in their way. There are chances that they can create havoc at work. All that they need to do is stay cool in handling matters, as there are chances of them losing cool. They need to remember not to fall victim to false promises by their partners.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20



For Pisces individuals, this week seems to be a slightly troublesome period, but they seem to handle the situation like a pro. Even though they feel that things are not moving at the pace they like, they need to be patient. There are chances that their sweetheart seems to be unpredictable, as some good news is coming their way!