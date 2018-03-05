Weekly Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign: 4-10th March, 2018

Aries: March 21-April 19

Lucky Days: 8 and 9; Lucky Colour: Red

Since this year's start, career has been the main focus for you. Mercury and Venus are moving into your sign, which means that there is a lot of action that is coming your way. On the other hand, there are chances that you might be more willing to make adjustments in hopes of things that will work out in the area of love or work. And, you could find that you are ending a few unwanted projects or the wrong relationships that you have been handling off late.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

Lucky Day: 10; Lucky Colour: Green

As Mercury and Venus are seen entering Aries and this activates your 12th house, you seem to be more active in the area of spirituality and this could result in creating a home environment that's more functional. It is time to be more open and honest about your intentions and feelings towards someone. With the Jupiter retrograding your sign, it is a perfect opportunity to revive your relationship.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

Lucky Day: 5; Lucky Colour: Yellow

As Mercury and Venus are seen entering the Aries sign, it activates your 11th House. There is growth in your friendship. You would see sudden compatibility with your old friends than what it used to be in the past. As the Jupiter is seen retrograding on your 6th House, the area of health, be mindful of your activities. There are chances of physical venerability.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

Lucky Days: 6 and 7; Lucky Colour: White

As Mercury and Venus are seen entering Aries, it activates your 10th House, which is the house of career goals, success/public reputation. You may find that your love for work seems to get immense. Chances of serious commitment are seen in the forecast. As the Jupiter is seen retrograding on your 5th House, things change directions and you might take decisions that you have been running away from!

Leo: July 23-Aug 23

Lucky Days: 8 and 9; Lucky Colour: Gold

As Mercury and Venus are seen entering Aries, it activates your 9th House, which is about learning. You seem to become more curious about this thing which is called love. You are seen involving yourself in things that you love the most like arts, music, fashion, jewellery, etc. As the Jupiter is seen retrograding on your 4th House, it will make you re-organise your home, sell or buy any property.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

Lucky Day: 10; Lucky Colour: Green and Brown

As Mercury and Venus are seen entering Aries, it activates your 8th House, which is the house of intimacy. Your longing for intimacy with others will increase this week. Intimacy does not mean just about getting physical. It could be either in the sharing of personal space or belongings. As the Jupiter is seen retrograding on your 3rd House, you will experience surprises coming your way, either from your relationships or at work situations.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

Lucky Days: 5 and 6 ; Lucky Colour: Pink

As Mercury and Venus are seen entering Aries, it activates your 7th House, which is the house of marriage. You would see your commitments getting intensified. Commitment does not have to be wedding alone, it could be in the other areas of your life that you are committed to and those that have a deep meaning for you. As the Jupiter is seen retrograding in your 2nd House, you need to make certain decisions regarding investments.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

Lucky Days: 6 and 7; Lucky Colour: Black

As Mercury and Venus are seen entering Aries, it activates your 6th House, which is the house of health. Your fitness becomes more of a need than what you want. You could be seen taking a lead in the area of health and self-improvement. As the Jupiter is seen retrograding in your 1st House, self-improvement is something that would be on your priority list throughout the week.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

Lucky Days: 8 and 9; Lucky Colour: Purple

As Mercury and Venus are seen entering Aries, it activates your 5th House, which is the house of self-expression. Self-expression becomes vitally important to you during this week. You may be penning a book that you have been wanting to write for the longest or are seen sending out mails that can express out your thoughts. As the Jupiter is seen retrograding in your 12th House, healing and closure of old relationship begins.

Capricorn: Dec 23- Jan 20

Lucky Day: 10; Lucky Colour: Brown and Gray

As Mercury and Venus are seen entering Aries, it activates your 4th House, which is known as the house of family. All the matters in the home and family seem to mean family reunions or discussions of family get-togethers. You would see yourself doing things that will help your parents or your partner. As the Jupiter is seen retrograding in your 11th House, it is a time of reflection. You could be making some business deals, which are coming your way.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

Lucky Days: 7 and 8; Lucky Colour: Blue

As Mercury and Venus are seen entering Aries, it activates your 3th House, which is known as the house of community/siblings. You have more time now when compared to previous weeks. You would find new energy when you spend time with family, or friends who are like your siblings. As the Jupiter is seen retrograding in your 10th House, public image and reputation will be important to you.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

Lucky Days: 6 and 7; Lucky Colour: Light Green

As Mercury and Venus are seen entering Aries, it activates your 2nd House, which is known as the house of money/routine/environment. You will take a more active approach to change things in the field of money. New investments are in store for you, but you need to take a decision wisely. As the Jupiter is seen retrograding in your 9th House, you may want to pick up a few books that you have been wanting to read for quite sometime now.