Your Zodiac Sign Can Reveal Your Weakest Trait

Aries: March 21-April 19

You like to take control of most of the things around you. You don't want anyone else to be in charge. This is a common trait of you, as you are a natural-born leader. The weakness of this sign is that you often get carried away and ignore the input of others.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

You are reliable and stable. You are often seen refusing to try something new in the fear of failure. On the other hand, you often get caught up in your routine and as a result, you let new opportunity pass by!

Zodiac Predictions For The Month Of February

Gemini: May 21-June 20

You have a very hard time making up your mind. You cannot seem to stick with one thing at a time. Be it a job, or a hobby, or even an idea or a belief, you cannot stick onto it for long. You also never feel quite settled in life, as you are never sure of what you want in life.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

You tend to let your emotions overwhelm you for no reason. You need a lot of nurturing because you have problems with self-esteem. Due to your often change in moods, you are very much prone to anxiety and depression. On the other hand, you tend to be pessimistic and lose faith in the world from time to time.

Leo: July 23-Aug 23

Your pride is often mistaken for arrogance. You tend to rub people the wrong way, especially when you need to be felt constantly in the spotlight. You often refuse to listen to the input of others, because you think you know what's best.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

Your analytical mind can end up being a strength or weakness for you. You love to find a deeper meaning behind everything, but there would be times when solving your problems can lead to anxiety. So, you need to solve your problem with a calm mind.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

While you are naturally calm and peaceful, and if others upset that, you can quickly turn on them and show your anger. You would rather give others the silent treatment or be passive aggressive than confront them about the problem. You also tend to carry grudges, which can lead to you losing friendships.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

You have a jealous side that can cause tension in romantic relationships. You often keep to yourself because of trust issues and you don't like to feel vulnerable all the time. There are tendencies that you might plot to teach a lesson to those who rub their wrong side on you.

These Zodiac Predictions Are So Accurate That You Would Be Shocked Reading About It

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

You tend to get bored easily, which makes it difficult to complete things that you had started. You also hate being told what to do, as this often causes you to defy authority. On the other hand, you tend to be impatient and have no filter, which can get you in trouble with friends.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

You have an obsession with status and money. This will often cause you to work alone. You have a hard time finding a balance between work and play. On the other hand, you also tend to brag about your accomplishments. You need to watch out on this, as it can drive people away from you.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

You have a hard time expressing your emotions. You crave for adventure and travel, and this often makes it hard for you to stay focused and grounded. You seem to be air-headed, as you tend to prefer to stay in your own little world, instead of paying attention to what's going on around you.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

You often let your emotions get the best of you. You also tend to escape from reality, instead of facing it. If this is your zodiac sign, then you cannot find a creative outlet. Your desire to escape can lead you down to a scary path!