How Do People Express Their Emotions, As Per Zodiac Signs

Aries: March 21-April 19

These people are quite bold when it comes to living life. They do not hide their emotions, yet at the same time, they do not like to be seen as a weak person. Due to this, their sadness seems to be expressed in the form of anger or frustration.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

These individuals are good at hiding their feelings, until they cannot repress them anymore. They hate dealing with their own emotions so much that they prefer letting things go out of their hand. Even if they are suffering, they will not ask for help from the others.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

They are very sociable and are helpful individuals. They do not like to hold onto their feelings and if they see others suffering, they would like to reach out to their loved ones. On the other hand, if these individuals do not get the help they desire, it can disturb them very much and it can cause them to go under depression as well.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

These individuals are very complicated. They do not know how to deal with their emotions, as they do not ask for help. This is because they are confused about whether to talk or not to talk about any particular thing.

Leo: July 23-Aug 23

They are passionate people who wear their heart on the sleeve and they will never hold back their feelings. But, at times, they care only about themselves and how they feel. On the other hand, there will be times when they will dedicate themselves to others.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

These guys have a practical way of dealing with their emotions. They do not like to really express themselves, as they like to be in their comfortable zones, especially when they are upset. They also hate dealing with intense emotions.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

They believe in balance, hence they try to hide their feelings and they concentrate on focusing what their loved ones feel. On the other hand, they also try to avoid any kind of a mess, as it might reveal their true emotions and cause a lot of emotional trouble for others.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

They are known for their mood swings. The main issue with this zodiac sign is that they don't know how to deal with their feelings. Due to this, they end up messing things for themselves. One needs to remember that they do not have to provoke them, as they are revengeful people.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

These guys are passionate but they have a problem in expressing their passion to others. Their feelings are intense which makes them sad and depressed.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

They are analytical and practical individuals who try to analyze every little thing. They are also good in controlling emotions, as they wish to be perfect in everything that they do. One needs to be careful around them, as their reactions might confuse others.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

They have great amount of deep feelings but they don't know how to express them. They try to distract themselves from an issue at hand; but they eventually have a breakdown, months down the line. On the other hand, they also try to keep themselves busy with friends, as staying busy helps them avoid from confronting their true feelings.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

They are dreamy people who are lost in their own world. They love to keep themselves busy, as it helps them control their emotions. Since they are very sensitive, it is said that these individuals will undergo depression, sadness, anxiety and frustration.