Type Of Flirting Men Love According To Their Zodiac Sign

Flirting is all about the friendly gestures, cute smiles and extra help that most of us do to impress our crush. But do you know that men like a certain kind of flirting?

Well, it is revealed that men of each zodiac sign have their own taste for flirting and this is something that is based on an individual's zodiac sign.

As most astrology enthusiasts prefer to mingle or flirt with certain signs, there are those who are more free-flowing. Here, we will let you know how to flirt with men in the signs of the zodiacbased on their zodiac sign.

We bring in the details of how men of each zodiac sign love the different types of flirting. Check it out...

Aries: March 21-April 19

Men of this sign love to see the passionate side of yours. All that you need to do is let him know you have got your eyes on him, but this is not something that he gets to know easily. Too fast is not too lasting after all. Pass on a few sexy smiles or an accidental skin touch.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

Men of this sign love to experience a sober type of flirting. All that you need to do is give him the hints by just dropping a message for a dinner date on the weekend or leave a sweet note. A little tip: Never ask this guy for a next day date, as theyhe may start feeling suffocated.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

The best way to flirt you can flirt with a Gemini mean is to impress him with your knowledge. Men of this sign are known to find smartness very attractive. All that you need to do is polish your conversational skills to keep themhim engaged and in no time, you will see him falling in love deeply with you.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

Men of this sign are very smart, as they can clearly see when you fake with them. So, if you are planning to flirt with him, then let it come with the flow. Do not impose or stress on showing your flirty side to themhim instantly. They do not get impressed by a few gestures and will not get closer to you, unless they become very sure that you are interested in them.

Leo: July 23-Aug 23

To impress men of this sign, there is just one trick to get to them and it is you worshipping them! All that you need to do is give thenm all the importance in this world and pamper them. This gives them a kick of flirting. Remember to let him know you are into him, time and again, as he needs attention all the time.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

When you flirt with a man of this sign, you need to be very particular about your appearance. You need to look your best and you will not have to do much, as your looks matter the most to him. Using a good perfume also does the magic for them.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

Men of this sign love to have a friendly discussion and also exchange of views. Using cheesy lines or cheap flirty gestures is something that can turn them off instantly. Do not even think of doing it. All that you need to do is gather your classy and intelligent self in front of him and see the magic work!

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

All that you need to do isYou must remember to keep things real with men of this sign because hethey does not take relationships easily. If you are seriously looking forward for a relationship with hima man of this sign, then onlyyou need to be smart enough. Remember this emotional guy is no toy boy toy, so if you rub the wrong side of his, then be ready to face the wrath.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

These men are free birds. You need to make sure that you don't try to cage them. These men are known to be very friendly. There is a very little that you need to work on with regards to the flirting bit to impress men of this sign. Just remember that you domust not try and rush up with things. You need to keep the flirting in limits, as theythese men can be taken aback at times.

Capricorn: Dec 23- Jan 20

Flirting with men of this sign needs a lot of patience, as they are focused on a lot more other things. Getting him to notice you requires a lot of hard work. All that you need to do is exhibit your maturity, and seriousness about your life and future plans. Make him realise about how stable you are with himsee him fall in love with you.. And we would rather say these men would take flirting seriously as well.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

Men of this sign are quite tough to predict. They are interested in knowing who you really are and will not take much time to understand your true nature. The best way to flirt with them is by just being your ownself. All that you need to do is flirt by dropping a few witty lines, as he is a man who is not going to fall for your looks, but your brains.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

You need to exhibit your highly romantic side with the men of this sign. That's all he's about. All that you need to do is flirt with him in the most romantic way. Simple tricks like looking into his eyes, or holding his hand, and even giving him an unexpected hug can make him fall for you easily.

Wish to read what type of flirting women love? Then stay tuned as we throw light on different topics of zodiac signs.