Places You Should Travel According To Your Zodiac Sign

Aries: March 21-April 19

Mountains Of Ethiopia

These guys are hard-core travel buffs when it comes to their holidays. When they return home, they often need another holiday to just recuperate! They are always high on adrenaline and they often like to travel to places that will challenge their senses and make them feel alive. So, what better place than the adventures of Mountain Ethiopia?

Taurus: April 20-May 20

Coast Side In Greece

These guys love to enjoy their holidays by just relaxing and shopping! They often get so relaxed and they need to hit the gym hard on return to reality, as they tend to gain weight with their relaxing spree of holidays. The ideal place of holiday for these individuals is a villa on the coast side in Greece.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

Tokyo!

They enjoy being bombarded by sensory overload and they get bored easy when they are not intellectually challenged. As they are serenely calm in the midst of chaos, this place perfectly defines their holiday destination.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

Canada!

There is nothing that puts a smile on these individuals' faces than knowing that their nearest and dearest ones also enjoy every holiday moment with them. Spending a memorable trip with the family here is the best thing that these guys can think of.

Leo: July 23-Aug 23

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil!

For these individuals, travel is all about the three Fs - fun, frivolity and fabulousness! The party life of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, perfectly suits their life and personality.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

Sweden!

All that these guys need to do is have a getaway from the world in the pristine grounds of Sweden. They like their vacations comfortable and relaxing, and in places full of beauty and what better place than this?

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

Budapest!

All that you need to do is leave them to wander aimlessly around. Some music and being happy in a hippie ambiance is what these guys need to make the best of their holidays.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

Cambodia!

They enjoy melancholy and holidays that move them emotionally. The immense beauty and devastating horror of this place is perfect for them!

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

Tanzania!

They explore exotic lands as they are gypsies at hearts who enjoy the freedom of roaming wild, without any rules and restrictions.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

Caribbeans!

A perfect vacation has to be an equal ratio of rest and recreation and a little bit of adventure for these individuals. Relaxing and having a gala time is what they wish to do and this place is perfect for these individuals.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

Uganda, South Africa!

These individuals need to get close to mother nature, as they have been busy with the worldly chaos. They are free-roamers at heart and there is no other place better than this!

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

Sri Lanka!

These individuals find nirvana at a yoga retreat in this place. A complete recalibration of mind and body is just what they crave for.