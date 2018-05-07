How To Befriend And Win Over Different Zodiacs

Are you having a crush on a new individual or are you facing difficulty in just being friends with a few people you come across on a daily basis?

Well, it is all in the star game and here we bring to you some of the tips on how you can handle each zodiac sign and befriend them in no time.

While there are those zodiacs who are known to make friends instantly, there are those too who will take up their entire lives to even trust others.

Here, in this article, we bring in details about each zodiac sign, as it explains about the tricks on how you can get friendly with them.

Check them out...

Aries: March 21-April 19

"All that you need to do is show some backbone and stand right beside them."

If you are really keen on befriending these individuals, then you need to be prepared for the worse. On the other hand, you need to avoid being a wimp, as your weakness can turn them into a bully in no time.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

"You need to be real with them."

You tend to put your integrity and honesty out there in front of this sign individuals. It takes time for them to win over this sign. To make things special and interesting, one needs to show them about what they actually mean. These individuals will spot a fraud instantly. So, if you try to play your smart card, then you need to be watchful.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

"You need to get your genius on and engage their mind!"

Just be spontaneous and never be dull infront of these individuals. They tend to hate lack of imagination and are amused by mystery. On the other hand, they also love enquiring minds, as it raises their IQ. To be their real thick friends, you need to keep them on their mental toes and you'll have a friend for life.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

"You need to show them that you actually give a crap."

All that you need to do is show them that family is important to you and never indulge yourself in malicious gossip about your existing friends. Remember that loyalty is key to securing a friendship with these individuals and you can be judged by how you treat others around you.

Leo: July 23-Aug 23

"You don't have to be clingy and give them attention!"

This is an easy trick to get friendly with these individuals. Since they need a lot of attention and praise to stroke their ego. So, all that you need to do is make yourself presentable, since they hate sloppiness - and hate to be in competition. On the other hand, they are enormously generous and seem to quickly unfriend someone who will repeatedly try to take advantage of them

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

"All that you need to do is love yourself first and show some self-pride."

Just get a makeover, and go on a diet and take up cycling as well! If you wish to be friends with these health-conscious and mindful souls. They love to appreciate a bit of competition. Avoid getting messy or overeating with them in social settings.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

"You need to be fun, friendly and upbeat."

To get friendly with these guys, you must show them that you are in in touch with your feelings. You can dance with them, or sing along and flirt with them. They like people who seem to be cheeky and fun. These individuals look for high emotional intelligence to be friends with.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

"You need to just give in and allow them to corrupt you!"

They like naivety and wide-eyed innocence, which seems to be strange. They love to take great pleasure in shocking and corrupting people around them. If you are up for playing the part of being a muse to this sign, then they tend to act as a mentor and master you until you have gone to the dark side and officially joined their inner circle of friends.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

"You need to be chilled out and also be drama-free."

To be friends with these guys, you need to be easy-going and adaptable. They hate to be around people who are full of drama. Apart from all this, you need to make yourself available for camping weekends, as they love to explore new places and destinations around.

Capricorn: Dec 23- Jan 20

"You need to keep the ego in check and be humble."

All that you need to do is avoid being too showy. These individuals hate people who boast about themselves. They love to respect humility and they seem to quickly, quietly get the job done. On the other hand, they will invite you into the friendship circle when they realise that you value the importance of things.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

"You need to be friendly but not pushy."

Since they are very intuitive and will instantly understand if their friendship with you will have a future possibility, they tend to have a list of deal breakers, so you need to try and keep on the same page morally and philosophically with them

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

"You need to show them that you are accepting their vulnerabilities."

All that you need to do is to be there to pick up the pieces and learn the noble art of forgiveness. These individuals may do everything in their power to destroy a friendship over and over again.