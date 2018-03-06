How Will You Meet Your Soulmate Based On Your Zodiac

Aries: March 21-April 19

You are a sign that is known to be the most active one. You are most likely going to find your soulmate when you are in the midst of your active lifestyle! Since you are always doing something in pursuit of your biggest goals and dreams and are often busy, you don't get the time to pursue relationships. Your stars reveal that you are both going to have the same traits and values!

Taurus: April 20-May 20

There are many chances of you meeting your soulmate in one of your shopping sprees! As an individual, you are an extravagant person who likes to splurge every once in a while. So, the next time you are out on your shopping spree, there are chances your soulmate might just be around!

Gemini: May 21-June 20

There are chances that you would meet your soulmate through a mutual friend. Having an active social circle which is huge pays off for you. Since you always like to be friends with as many individuals as possible, the chances of meeting your loved one increases instantly.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

You are a homie who is afraid of putting yourself out there. Since, your family matters the most to you, it is foreseen that you are likely to meet your soulmate in a family event or at a home party.

Leo: Jul 23-Aug 23

Being active on the social media front, you would be meeting your soulmate through technology. You are an individual who loves to boast and share stuff on your social media, hence finding a partner here should not be a surprise for you!

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

Being a career-oriented person, you are practically seen living in the office! All that you need to do is unwind a little bit and see that your soulmate walks in as you open up yourself to the other world.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

Being an individual of this sign, your stars reveal that you are going to meet your soulmate through a hobby that you have, which you are passionate about. You can meet your soulmate when you are doing any of your passion-filled activities like working out or even running a marathon! Remember, it's all just a matter of time and hence, keep yourself immersed in your passions and interests.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

You are an individual who is incredibly passionate about things. You fight hard to achieve something. Your partner is somebody who is going to see your passion for work and will walk into your life to stay! When they see the passion that you have for your goals, it is something that will attract them towards you completely.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

Being an adventurous soul, there are chances that you will find your soulmate during one of your great adventures. Being a traveler, it makes sense that your soulmate is also somebody who will travel the world with you. You can't be with someone who just wants to stay put at one place all the time.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

You love to drown yourself in your work. As an individual, you are very ambitious and there are many big things that you dream of. As a result, your romantic life is said to be neglected. You must understand that you need to take a break and this is when you will meet your soulmate!

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

You are going to meet your soulmate through some intellectual pursuit of yours. You can either meet them in a class or even in a coffee shop! It has always been noted that these intellectual avenues work as the best cupid spots that people have made their love stories at.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

It is said that you are going to meet your soulmate in an artistic event, since you have an artistic soul. As an individual, you are sensitive and emotional and you are seen channelizing your feelings into your art. And alas, what better place than this to meet your soulmate?