Lessons To Learn From Past Relationship Based On Zodiac

As the relationship ends, it generally does on a bad note. But do you know that there are certain things that you need to understand based on your zodiac sign?

Well, according to our astro experts, each zodiac sign has its own share of advice that the individuals need to follow for their future relationships.

These advices are for those who have gone through a bitter breakup and are looking forward to move ahead in life on a better note.

Check them out...

Aries: March 21-April 19

From your past relationship you need to understand that more than chemistry and attraction, there are other things that matter as well. There are chances that someone could make your heart race at twice its regular speed, but if that person is hesitant to meet you, then they are unworthy of your love.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

From your past relationship you need to understand that everything in the relationship is not something that is necessarily perfect in reality. On the other hand, you also need to understand that if there is no spark in the relationship, then it will never last.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

Your past relationship seems to make you realise that love is not an excuse to stay. There are always chances that you can love someone who is wrong for you or the one who can hurt you. Apart from this, you can also love someone who will no longer deserve a place in your life. Yet these mistakes will always make you fall in love, unless you decide to make a change yourself!

Cancer: June 21-July 22

Your past relationships seem to have taught you that you need to take some time alone before you get into a serious relationship. You need to understand more about yourself and work on loving yourself, so that you do not lose yourself when you find the right person. You cannot keep making others your entire world.

Leo: July 23-Aug 23

Your past relationships make you realise that the little things that you seem to ignore matter the most. It is very important for you to be there for others at times, as you need their constant presence around too during your bad times. You need a partner who would be around your good and bad times and never get tired of having you!

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

Your past relationships seem to make you realise that second chances are not always earned or even that promises are not always kept. As an individual, you have to pay close attention to a person's actions to see how much they match their words or if they are only bullshitting you.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

Your past relationships seem to make you realise that you do not have to be too nice because you will end up getting walked over. You need to come over from the habit of putting others before yourself and this is something that needs to end. Remember that you can still treat others with kindness, even without offering yourself too much.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

Your past relationships tend to teach you that letting go of certain things needs more courage than clinging to a broken relationship. As an individual, you need to remember that everything is worth salvaging. Few people are meant to be a part of your past and not your future.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

Your past relationship seems to teach you that it does not matter on how much time you have spent together. All that matters is how much you tend to care about each other. Avoid getting into short relationships, as this could be the worst heartbreak you could ever have.

Capricorn: Dec 23- Jan 20

Your past relationships seem to make you realise that not everyone you know can be trusted. It is not that everyone deserves your blind faith. On the other hand, they have to earn it. They have to prove that they are good individuals before you take their word for it.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

Your past relationships seem to make you realise that you should not get too invested too soon. On the other hand, remember that you should move at a slow pace. As an individual, you are allowed to take one step at a time and not rush into things and get married immediately.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

Your past relationships seem to teach you on how stronger you are than you ever thought. You are a person who seems to come back from your heartbreaks. As a person, you are going to fall in love again. All that you need to do is look for individuals who can love you back and make your life easy.