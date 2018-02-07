Things That Each Zodiac Sign Is Supposed To Learn From 2016-18

Aries (21 Mar–19 Apr)

In the year 2016: This was a year for self-realisation, this year saw the individuals discover something new about themselves.

In the year 2017: These individuals had a new perspective where they took up new challenges and gained good opportunities.

In the year: 2018: This current year is all about sorting the bigger lingering questions which have not been answered for long. These individuals need to focus on what they really want from life.

Taurus (20 Apr–21 May)

In the year 2016: This was the year which demanded these guys to reinvent certain aspects of their life. They were supposed to bring new changes apparently.

In the year 2017: In the previous year, they were supposed to learn about limits and boundaries and speak up for themselves.

In the year 2018: In this current year, these individuals will rediscover themselves and find some peace. Apart from this, they will be lucky in both personal and professional fronts.

Gemini (22 May–21 June)

In the year 2016: They were supposed to pay attention to their loved ones this year and they apparently faced new challenges with courage and energy.

In the year 2017: In the previous year, they should have found out who their true friends were and they needed to alter their social circle accordingly.

In the year 2018: In this present year, they need to be doing things that they have always wished to do and this will bring in variety in their lives.

Cancer (22 June–22 July)

In the year 2016: This year was a new starting point for these individuals. They apparently gained maturity during this year.

In the year 2017: In the previous year, they were supposed to chase their dreams.

In the year 2018: In this present year, they should let themselves be loved and enjoy in the process.

Leo (23 July–22 Aug)

In the year 2016: This was the year when they were supposed to let life take on to their goals and not stress about plans.

In the year 2017: In the past year, they were supposed to regain their self-confidence and fight back.

In the year 2018: In this present year, they need to try new things and broaden their horizon.

Virgo (23 Aug–22 Sept)

In the year 2016: In this year, they were supposed to get rid of all that wasn't working out for them.

In the year 2017: In the past year, they were supposed to try something new and take risks.

In the year 2018: In this present year, they need to make some difficult decisions.

Libra (23 Sept-22 Oct)

In the year 2016: This was the year when they should have made new beginnings to gain results later on.

In the year 2017: In the past year, it was about letting those seeds sprout and check on themselves from holding back.

In the year 2018: In the present year, it is all about enjoying the results of 2016 and adjusting their own self to a developed environment.

Scorpio (23 Oct–22 Nov)

In the year 2016: In this year, they were supposed to analyse things themselves.

In the year 2017: In the past year, they were supposed to face their inner feelings.

In the year 2018: In the present time, they need to start afresh, as it is a good time for new things.

Sagittarius (23 Nov–21 Dec)

In the year 2016: This was the year when they were supposed to introspect and get better.

In the year 2017: In the past year, they were supposed to be there for the people who mattered.

In the year 2018: In this present year, they should make positive changes in their lives for best results.

Capricorn (22 Dec-20 Jan)

In the year 2016: In this year, they should have learnt how to think on their own.

In the year 2017: In the past year, they were supposed to analyse what was going wrong in their lives.

In the year 2018: In the present year, they should embark on a journey of finding their own self.

Aquarius (21 Jan–18 Feb)

In the year 2016: This was the year when they should have learnt to be patient.

In the year 2017: In the past year, they should have let themselves trust others around.

In the year 2018: In this present time, they should learn how to work and exist with others.

Pisces (19 Feb–20 Mar)

In the year 2016: In this year, they should have tried to resolve their past issues.

In the year 2017: In the past year, they should have found out what is their actual passion in life.

In the year 2018: In the present time, they should take steps to change for the better.

So, how many of these things have you followed from 2016? Let us know in the comment section below.