Different Ways In Which Zodiac Signs Feel Sad

Aries: March 21-April 19

"I am not feeling myself today"

These individuals hate being physically unwell. They hate taking proper medicinal advice. If they take a lot of time to bounce back to their former fearless self, it makes them sad.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

"May be when I smile, no one will ever notice"

When this sign's individuals have given their best shot and yet they do not seem to succeed, it makes them feel sad. On the other hand, their stubbornness is something that usually does not allow them to fail.

Relationship Needs Defined As Per Your Zodiac Sign

Gemini: May 21-June 20

"If I talk fast enough, the sadness will disappear"

These individuals can manage chaos around. But there would be times when it gets too much, and as a result they can see things not falling in the right place. This is something that can make them feel highly exhausted and sad.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

"I can't see my near ones suffering"

These guys are known as the slow healers. When they are left alone in a secluded place, or are stuck in a situation where they can lose their near and dear ones, it can instantly depress these individuals.

Leo: July 23-Aug 23

"Don't touch my belongings, please!"

When these individuals realise that they do not have the power or if they lose their most precious possessions, it can make them feel depressed. On the other hand, they also hate being ripped off from their status, which can result in loss of pride and feelings of sadness.

How Will You Meet Your Soulmate Based On Your Zodiac

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

"Please clean this mess up, it's making me sad!"

These guys are known to be control freaks. On the other hand, they love to have neat and tidy things around them. But if they are stuck under messy situations, it can make them feel highly frustrated and sad.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

"It's my party and I'll cry if I want to - and then be happy tomorrow"

There are very few things that can dampen the spirits of this sign. However, even if they do, then it is just momentary. These individuals are known to keep their emotions under control.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

"Don't push me because I'm close to the edge."

These individuals love to dwell in the darker emotions of life. They will dwell over things that can be the most silliest as well. Apart from this, they can become sad easily and it can affect their lives completely.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

"What's so funny about that?"

These individuals are known to be skeptical in their thoughts. On the other hand, they can poke fun at just about everything in the universe and have fun. They tend to become sad when an event or an individual is so terrible that even dark humour cannot fix up their mood.

Inner Most Side Of Each Zodiac Sign

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

"What happened to my five year plan?"

Being the most hardworking zodiac, it depresses them when their long-term plans do not go ahead as they had planned. They can be sad or depressed when their loved ones do not support them.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

"Stop the world, I want to get off!"

These guys are often like the gypsy's. They do not like to be bound, and if they are pressurised to do so, then there are chances that they would have an emotional burst out and this is something that can dampen their spirits.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

"Why do I keep making the same mistakes over and over again?"

There are times when these individuals would destroy their own relationships and later they would repent on the same. They tend to become sad when they are not able to change the situation.