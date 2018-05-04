Zodiacs Who Will Have The Toughest Time During May

Can you imagine how lucky you are for this month? All thanks to the monthly predictions we can be aware of the things that are coming our way.

Here in this article, we are revealing you about the zodiac signs which are known to have a tough time during the month of May. These individual zodiac signs are believed to struggle the most during the month.

Check out and find out about the zodiacs which will have really tough time during the month of May. The experts also reveal that these signs will run short of luck even when they try their best.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

You may be ready for a karmic break already, while most challenges seem to teach you valuable lessons in the long run. On the other hand, the universe is actually not actually trying to punish you during this month. You may feel an urge to express yourself aggressively in general but during the mid-month, this seems to slow down, thanks to the moving Mars transit. It is also predicted that there will be relationship problems that will occur if you are too forceful. Apart from all this, if you feel like you are running into a wall, then remember that it is time to take a step back and chill out.

Leo: Jul 23-Aug 23

This is the month of May that may make you wish to stay in bed and pull out the covers over your head. It is predicted that some kind of annoyance will keep you busy during this month. The experts predict that the trouble coming your way can come in the form of a moody or irrational partner, family member, or a close friend. All that you need to do is to stop whatever that you have been doing and finish off the incomplete things that you have left in the past. On the other hand, there seems to be an increase in your workload could leave you feeling stressed out and there are many chances that you can lose your temper as well.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

The mid-month is predicted to be quite upsetting during the month. This is a result of a recent decision which will make it hard for you to maintain yourself stay aloof from the rest because you might feel anxious and on edge as things seem to change faster than what you are comfortable with. It is predicted that it may be difficult for you to avoid arguments but you must think of others and also seek a compromise to make things better. You need to listen more than talk. This can bring down your problems to a great extent.