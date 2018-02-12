Zodiac Signs That Never Wish To Get Married

Aries: March 21-April 19

These individuals are known to create rules and they have their own standards for living. They are known to be very demanding and seem to never compromise or budge on their opinion.

Aries: March 21-April 19 Cont'd

They have a tough time to understand other's opinions. They easily give up on things that do not meet their standards. Hence, they avoid getting into a relationship.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

Even though these individuals are known to be very friendly and communicative, they become disoriented at times. This is because of the twins factor. One will surely be interested to spend time with them, but not as a lifelong partner.

Gemini: May 21-June 20 Cont'd

Their lively personality is said to amaze and intrigue you. But when they discuss serious topics like a wedding or a long term relationship, you cannot relate to their thinking. They love their independence and freedom so much, that they won't budge from it easily.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

Marriage is not for these individuals. Since these individuals love their freedom, they would not like to give up their freedom for the sake of their relationship.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22 Cont'd

They are known to have a lot of friends and they seem to spend a lot of time hanging out with friends than with their loved ones/partners. The thought of a serious relationship can make them run away from you, especially if you push them too much too fast. So watch out!

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

These individuals are not able to show their feelings. They find it difficult to express their emotions in a long-term relationship. At first one can find them to have deep feelings but, as time flies by, these feelings will disappear and be replaced by silence.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18 Cont'd

On the other hand, they are likely to keep their emotions bottled up. This is not a good thing to do in a relationship. Hence they seem to back out from getting hitched.

So is your zodiac sign listed here? Let us know in the comment section below.