List Of Zodiac Signs That Are Short Tempered

Aries: March 21-April 19

This is the most agitated zodiac sign. These individuals do not need a reason to lose their cool. A simple NO is enough to see the other side of theirs. This is because they don't have much patience for almost anything. They would be at peace when others are seen following their words.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

All that you need to do to agitate this sign is to tell them that they are wrong. They love to believe that they are the smartest person in the room, so if you point out a mistake which they have made or if you tell them they are wrong, then it takes micro-seconds for them to lose their cool!

Leo: Jul 23-Aug 23

If these guys feel that their message is not being heard, then it does not take much time for them to lose their cool. They become frustrated and agitated instantly. If they feel marginalized, it makes them extremely upset and they would distance themselves. On the other hand, they don't do well when they feel they are being ignored as well.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

They lose their cool when they get anxious and not get the desired results. They are agitated when they don't know how to handle the situations in life. They get frustrated and disturbed when they feel that they don't have the skill set which is necessary for a particular situation.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

They get agitated very easily when their emotions overdrive them. They are comfortable enough with their feelings, as they are compassionate and empathetic. They get extremely upset over imaginary hurts and setbacks and they will also tend to dwell on their past, which often makes them a cry baby.