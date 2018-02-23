List Of Zodiac Signs That Are Short Tempered

If you are a short-tempered person, then you need to blame your zodiac sign for it, as according to astrology, it is revealed that there are a few zodiac signs that have a typical trait of anger running wild in these.
From being disturbed, excited, frustrated, moved, to upset, all these things can be related to your zodiac signs.
These are the zodiac signs which can easily get agitated. Check on to find out if your zodiac sign is also among the least patient one. Take a look.
Aries: March 21-April 19
This is the most agitated zodiac sign. These individuals do not need a reason to lose their cool. A simple NO is enough to see the other side of theirs. This is because they don't have much patience for almost anything. They would be at peace when others are seen following their words.
Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23
All that you need to do to agitate this sign is to tell them that they are wrong. They love to believe that they are the smartest person in the room, so if you point out a mistake which they have made or if you tell them they are wrong, then it takes micro-seconds for them to lose their cool!
Zodiac Signs That Will Take Your Secrets To The Grave
Leo: Jul 23-Aug 23
If these guys feel that their message is not being heard, then it does not take much time for them to lose their cool. They become frustrated and agitated instantly. If they feel marginalized, it makes them extremely upset and they would distance themselves. On the other hand, they don't do well when they feel they are being ignored as well.
These Are The Fears That Can Trouble One Based On The Zodiac Sign
Gemini: May 21-June 20
They lose their cool when they get anxious and not get the desired results. They are agitated when they don't know how to handle the situations in life. They get frustrated and disturbed when they feel that they don't have the skill set which is necessary for a particular situation.
Cancer: June 21-July 22
They get agitated very easily when their emotions overdrive them. They are comfortable enough with their feelings, as they are compassionate and empathetic. They get extremely upset over imaginary hurts and setbacks and they will also tend to dwell on their past, which often makes them a cry baby.
Related Articles
- Pick A Key And Know About Your Subconscious Personality
- Zodiac Signs That Will Take Your Secrets To The Grave
- These Are The Fears That Can Trouble One Based On The Zodiac Sign
- What Would You Want From A Soulmate, As Per Your Zodiac Sign
- Everything You Need To Know About The American Zodiac Signs
- People Of These Zodiac Signs Can Suffer From Depression!
- Real-life Stories: Woman Was Buried Alive In A Coffin For 11 Days!
- Highly Addictive Personalities Based On Your Zodiac Sign
- Based On Your Birth Month This Is How You Will Find Your Love
- These Are The Zodiac Signs That Women Are Attracted To
- Zodiac Signs That Can Rule Over You!
- These Are The 2 Of The Most Wisest Zodiac Signs Of All Times!
- Zodiac Signs Ranked According To The Speed They Fall In Love With!
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.