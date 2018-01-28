People With These Zodiac Signs Can Torture You With Their Mixed Signals

Libra (September 23-October 22)

This sign completely rules the territory of being the most confused zodiac sign. Their indecisive nature and not hurting others with truth can land them into trouble. Their approach of maintaining peace and balance does not work in favour at times for them.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

People of the Aquarius sign are usually clueless about the fact that they send mixed signals. This is because they don't really live in the real world. According to their characteristics, they are too idealistic for their own good. On the other hand, they will be unable to commitment to just one thing for long and hence this creates confusion.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

This zodiac sign individuals are secretive by nature, hence they will reveal a little something about themselves. Their secretive nature totally pulls them back from revealing their deeper secrets. They are known for their passion and when things do not work according to their favour, it confuses others with their nature.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This twin sign is said to simply not be able to decide on what the individuals of this sign want. While one part of them might be totally into you, another part might find you repulsive. This characteristic can make this sign listed among the most confused zodiac signs.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This sign is known for being caring and romantic. These individuals also have a hard time with communication. Even though they might know what exactly they want, they are just not sure on how to communicate the same to the others.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

These individuals are reckless and they don't really think before they act. They enjoy their freedom and love to travel and when they reveal about their dreams to others, it confuses the rest of the individuals, as they usually seem confused of it.

So, are you among the confusing lot? Let us know in the comment section below.