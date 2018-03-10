Zodiac Signs That Can Be Your Worst Enemies

Aries: Worst Enemy Is Aries

This may sound strange, but the worst enemy of an Aries is another Aries itself! This is because both are equally vigorous and unfaltering and have a natural ability to become a leader. As a result, they are always trying to get more power than the other.

Taurus: Worst Enemy Is Leo

A Taurian is said to be a patient, persistent yet lazy individual when compared to a Leo who is just the opposite with their domineering appearance. While a Taurus individual acts more like a stubborn bull, it creates chaos with Leo, as they are in the habit of having their way out and compromising.

Gemini: Worst Enemy Is Cancer

Gemini are an independent, notorious, and care-free-attitude individuals. They can hardly get along with the reserved, sensitive and emotional Cancerians. On the other hand, while Cancer has the trouble in communicating, Gemini likes it upfront.

Virgo: Worst Enemy Is Aquarius

This individual's problem is somewhat similar to Gemini vs. Cancer. Both these individuals have aggressively self-governing symbols. While the Virgo seems to be more logical and analytical, Aquarius on the other hand likes to go with the flow and be slightly aggressive and impulsive. This is something that can trigger war between these two signs.

Libra: Worst Enemy Is Capricorn

Both these signs need to compromise on a lot if they need to work together. While the conservative Capricorns deal with an open-minded Libra, who on other hand is considered to be the perfect social animal. Apart from this, while the Libra loves to enjoy quality time, Capricorn is always seen thriving on working hard. To add more, Libra hates a Capricorn's suspicious and detached nature.

Scorpio: Worst Enemy Is Aquarius

The relationship between Scorpio and Aquarius is the most unpredictable. Both these signs do not like to be imposed or restricted. This is something that makes this relationship all the more interesting. They take extreme measures to prove their point and win over each other. They hate going a step down during an argument, which ranks them in the worst enemies category.

Sagittarius: Worst Enemy Is Pisces

Sagittarians are known to be the outspoken ones and this can easily hurt the oversensitive Pisceans instantly, as Pisceans do not like rudeness or bitterness in any form. On the other hand, Sagittarians do not budge in this and they always feel free to say what they want, minus of what others think!

