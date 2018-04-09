Weekly Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign: 8th-14th April, 2018

Our astro experts have revealed what is in store for your zodiac sign this week. Everything that you need to know about your stars has been revealed by our astro gurus.

Check out on what you need to know about your zodiac sign and these predictions are based on your sun sign predictions.

Follow these predictions and feel relaxed! Know more...

Aries: March 21-April 19

Mercury seems to influence the 1st house of self, perspective, ambition, physical health, and personality in the slowdown mode. During this week you will have to go an extra mile to stay happy. Your speech can become harsh and you need to be watchful with your words. On the other hand, this is a good time for retrospect as well. You need to keep slow strides in your life for the coming days. A general slowdown is seen, and this is something that will end by next week. Apart from this, you need to take care of your personal and professional relationship. There are chances of you arguments.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

This week will feel secure and confident throughout the week. Positive developments are indicated even though there may be fiery moments that you would experience. If you are single, then there are strong chances that you will find a partner in this week. On the other hand, you need to spend some quiet time alone if you can as it will make you realise about the various happenings of life that need the special attention.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

The way you have been living or doing things in a certain manner speaks it all. This is the one of week when you will be trying hard as people tend to irritate you. On the other hand, while taking decisions be sure about others around as they might be will be affected by your plans, make sure that you keep them fully informed.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

You need to control your emotions and set out to handle the situations in the most diplomatic way. If you have been thinking of venting out your frustration through arguments and outbursts, then you need to realise that you will only worsen your position. On the other hand, you feel your partner is in a very picky mood. This makes them situations hard for you as you can end up having fights.

Leo: Jul 23-Aug 23

You need to control your expenses the most during this week as there would be unwanted expenses coming your way. On the relationship front, you need to compromise to keep things sailing smoothly. Remember, this is the season of giving and what better gift can you give others than a bit of your time!

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

You need to realise that your work can be your battlefield, with a lot of stress and challenges coming your way at every single turn. The temperature around seems to soar high but you need to understand that you don't have to be the one who loses their cool. Apart from this you need to be careful about the various outbursts and work-related mishaps that can be avoided. On the other hand, there are chances of an accident so take care.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

This is the perfect time, when you should maintain an open attitude and listen to what others have to say. On the other hand, there might be some news from person who have neglected you for quite some time. On the other hand, whatever has been blocking your way or causing upheaval will leave and you will finally begin to see positive results.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

There is too much of hardwork and busy routines that will keep you tied beyond limit. On the other hand, you shall not have any time to sit back and relax .You have extra receptive in order to be ready to receive benefits. Luck seems to be with you for this week.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

There is a lot of happening that you will experience this week as it is a mixed week for you, especially at workplace as you are going to change for sure and this will be an important change. You need to act with care and prudence as enemies at workplace. On the other hand, you need to handle your emotions and let your head rule over your heart as you will earn appreciation and reward.

Capricorn: Dec 23- Jan 20

This week seems to be the most favorable time as there is no harm that will touch you. You need to watch out for lies and misleading information from others. On the work front, you will be the subject of discussion and you will be rewarded for all the hardwork going in off late.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

There will be enemies around you and these are mostly the people who you know. You will be victorious as you would not let them affect your life. You will get some good news at the end of this week.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

This is a great time to get to know what others opinion. This is not a good week to make important decisions. There would be brilliant efforts that would be dragged down by external forces. On the work front, you tend to stand your ground on some issues.