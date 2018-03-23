Zodiac Signs That NEVER See Themselves Getting Married

Aries: March 21-April 19

These individuals set rules and standards of living. They do their best to stay ahead and rule over others. They are individuals with principles and values. They are never lenient when it comes to their core beliefs. They hardly willingly compromise on their principles for the sake of harmony in the relationship. This is one of the reasons why their partners can get turned off by them. They tend to put too much of value in their ownself, that is why a lot of people consider them to be selfish.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

These individuals are great communicators and conversationalists. They tend to have the charm and confidence to carry any conversation in a manner that is meaningful and entertaining. Whenever topics of conversation start to hover around ideas of long-term relationships and commitment, these individuals will be at a loss for words. Casual dating is what defines them. Though they enjoy the fun of the social interactions, they cannot take on the pressures of long-term commitments.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

These are the individuals who are a perfect example of those who only like to go with the flow. They are chilled-out individuals who do not like to take life too seriously. They value their solitude and, at the same time, they also enjoy hanging out with friends. They love the thought of casual dating and tend to clam up whenever things get serious. One needs to remember that they always value freedom and independence above everything else. So, do not expect a long-term commitment from them!

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

These individuals are very curious. They are very comfortable while establishing deep and intimate connections with their loved ones. They hate the ideas of manifesting love through long-term relationships. They have a very sporadic personality, and this is something which can be very difficult to tell on how they would act from one minute to the next. So, expecting a commitment from them is something that just does not exist in their dictionary.