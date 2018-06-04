Weekly Predictions For June 4th-10th

All thanks to the astrological predictions, we tend to be more aware of the things that are coming our way for the entire week.

Our astro experts reveal about the entire week's predictions and here are all the details you need to know for the week.

The weekly predictions can help us get forewarned about a positive or negative aspect of the stars on our zodiacs.

These predictions are based on our sun signs. So, go ahead and check out on what does your zodiac sign have in store for you.

Aries: March 21-April 19

Aries individuals need to keep their wits under control for this week. This is because someone who is supposed to know all the answers has got no clue of the oncoming events. But fret not, as this is going to be a temporary phase. Their professional life seems to be rather unpredictable and there are chances of misunderstandings to occur in the mid week, which can also lead to an explosive exchange of words.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

Taurus individuals have their thoughts and feelings working together. They need to watch out if they are taking part in a negotiation or discussion. They might also have a really powerful and important encounter with a special person who might make them dream about taking the relationship to another level.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

Gemini individuals seem to rack their brains to think on what they can do for those who are not feeling very well at the moment or those who are going through a hard time. On the other hand, the efforts that they make to try new techniques seem to be rewarding. Apart from this, during the week, they seem to create time for hobbies, new activities and have some time out with friends.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

Cancer individuals need to keep something a secret, which they have taken as a vow of silence, otherwise, they could be dismayed when they hear themselves blurting out the very thing they were supposed to cover up. This is bound to happen as they seem to get carried away in a conversation. On the other hand, impatience does not serve them well, so they need to tread carefully through the week.

Leo: July 23-Aug 23

Leo individuals seem to experience a renewed emotional strength during the week. Some of these emotions seem to be overpowering, Hence, they should not try to let themselves get carried away. On the other hand, they should be able to persuade others to understand their point of view with very little effort.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

Virgos may suddenly seem to experience a new romance, or they can just have a sudden break with a romantic partner. Unusual or nontraditional romantic situations seem to confuse them through the week. All that they need to do is to take a deep breath before they decide to solve any issue during the week.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

For Libra individuals handling matters to a new level in the coming days is one of the most important things that they need to concentrate on during the week. Be it relationships, employment and other forms of personal interaction, things seem to likely fall away. On the other hand, they will need to spend some time for some home renovation as well.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

For Scorpio individuals, money matters seem to be very important this week. They have strong feelings about what they have and what they actually want in life. Their dominant nature regarding their financial issues seems to affect their personal relationships as well.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

Sagittarians seem to make a favourable impression on their boss or their superiors. If they have been trying to sort out a financial problem recently, then this week is the perfect time to give it another go, as things seem to work in their favour this week.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

For Capricorn individuals, this is a wonderful time to invest in themselves through their art work. Physical expression seems to be uplifting, hence all that they need to do is put on some music and dance like nobody is watching.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

Aquarius individuals seem to be frustrated in their attempts at pleasure and this can cause tension. This week might be just one of the weeks where every time they tend to try to relax and enjoy, the reality rears its ugly head. They need to take a few deep breaths however and remember that this phase shall pass on as well!

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

Pisces individuals seem to start their week by arranging some social activities, so that they have got something to look forward to. This is the perfect time for them to express their true side in a way or two. On the other hand, their relationships seem to have an extra intensity during the week, which may or may not be a comfortable experience.