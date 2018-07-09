Weekly Predictions For 9th July - 15th July 2018

Friday the 13th is the day of the week when we need to be extra careful as on this day the potentially life-changing solar eclipse is going to affect almost all the zodiac signs.

Here, we bring you the weekly updates on the zodiac signs for the week of 9th July - 15th July 2018. These predictions are made based on sun signs.

Check out on what your zodiac sign has in store for your sign this week.

Aries: March 21 - April 19

For Aries, this is a very critical time for your emotional relationships this week. You seem to be going through an emotional struggle since the past few weeks and this week it seems to be at peace. On the other hand, there will be a growth in finances. You and your partner will think about starting a joint venture by the end of the week.

Taurus: April 20 - May 20

An exciting week ahead is seen for the Taurus individuals as the stars bring in much fun this week. You need to enjoy the moment for what it is and have the least expectations from others. Their mantra for this week is live for the moment.

Gemini: May 21 - June 20

Your family seems to be a significant support this week. You need to allow your loved ones the freedom to do their own thing and not hold them back as this can backfire in the area of your relationship with them. Your workplace and relationship with colleagues will get highlighted. You will try to get new projects. Look forward to positive thoughts.

Cancer: June 21 - July 22

Be respectful of differences that you share with your loved ones and celebrate your shared interests, even if it does not match their thoughts. Creative projects seem to come up around the eclipse time, and they will bring in much positivity.

Leo: Jul 23 - Aug 23

This week you seem to search for the meaning of life. This week seems to be a time for social gatherings as well. Your family members seem to have a lot to discuss many important issues with you. You seem to try and spend more time with your loved ones this week. This week seems to be the perfect one concerning being peaceful.

Virgo: Aug 24 - Sept 23

With Venus in your sign this week, you are keen to socialise and to show off your best self to others. You do not have to listen to little voices telling you that you must change, especially around the eclipse time. Keep a low interaction with people who can bring in negativity around.

Libra: Sept 24 - Oct 23

You seem to compete on being at demand from work and family. This leaves you with very little free time. In your free time, try to meditate as this will help you recharge yourself mentally apart from keeping you physically fit too.

Scorpio: Oct 24 - Nov 22

If you are single, then you need to look for someone who is in an educational setting this week. This unique combo will turn out to be an unusual bond. On the other hand, you need to stretch your mind by taking up a challenging book to read!

Sagittarius: Nov 23 - Dec 22

Venus in your career zone seems to backfire you this week. Trying to do things and saying the right stuff to the right people seem to make your journey easy this week. Remember not to underestimate your skills as it can do wonders for you.

Capricorn: Dec 23 - Jan 20

Your focus this week will be on travel. Though you and your partner seem to spend some quality time, you tend to explore and keep the spark alive by ringing the changes in your routine. There could be some challenges that you would face in money matters. This is an excellent time to join a new organisation as well.

Aquarius: Jan 21 - Feb 18

During this week, you would get creative with your time to free up a few precious moments for love and family time. You will find some progressive changes. There have been some challenges that have been holding you back in the past weeks, but this week with the eclipse, things seem to work in your favour. Apart from this, you may even get a new boss or new opportunities at work.

Pisces: Feb 19 - Mar 20

For singletons, this week is going to be lucky regarding romance. With Venus love planet in your zone, this week looks like the solar eclipse is going to have a positive impact on your love life and also on your career. You remember to keep your standards high but at the same time, don't be afraid to have fun.