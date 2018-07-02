Weekly Predictions For 2nd July - 8th July

The weekly horoscope includes all the prediction that are made for an entire complete week. These predictions are related to various aspects of life that include career, marriage, relationships, success, health, wealth and a lot more.

With the help of our astro-experts, we bring in details about the weekly predictions based on your zodiac sign.

These predictions for 2nd July - 8th July are based on the zodiac signs, and these reveal about the best time to start a new venture and a lot more.

Monthly Zodiac Predictions For July 2018

What the zodiacs for the week (2nd july to 8th july)

So find out what the zodiacs have in store for you this week.

Aries: March 21-April 19

For Aries, the good times seem to continue this week too, and significant achievements and success seem to come their way during the week. At work, they have the skill of making best deals or setting up productive collaborations with new partners. At home, they seem to be highly successful in solving fights with loved ones. You look to create a peaceful ambience with family and relatives through the week.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

For Taurus individuals this week their partner's talents seem to influence their living as there's a beautiful energy flowing. While the materialistic rewards seem to concern them, they would witness profit. On the other hand, their relationships seem to be an issue, so one needs the help of their friends and contacts. They need to be careful and avoid being manipulative.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

Gemini individuals can take a deep breathe during the week as they can finally see their goals taking a concrete shape. Money expenses seem to be in store for them as they would go through a makeover of their lifestyle. Passion seems to be the motive for the week as they will not spare any pains or efforts to see their dreams turn true. Apart from this, creative activities will bring in fresh energy, joy, and pleasure.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

Cancer individuals seem to have suddenly turned to spendthrifts with unexpected expenses at home as well as at work. This is the time that they need to put a hold on these little expenses and control the same before it is too late. All those who are related to media seem to get lucky this week as they are bound to shine and prosper.

Leo: Jul 23-Aug 23

For Leo individuals, they seem to enjoy an excellent position in the society in the coming days. But unfortunately, it is the time of the week, when they find themselves to be unhappy and sad regarding their relationships. The only thing that they need to go through the week is to remain patient, calm, and composed and let the situation take its own time.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

For Virgo individuals this week the family matters seem to be pleasing or soothing. On the other hand, there seem to be some problem, and this may lead to their mental disturbance. On the other hand, these individuals are advised to stay strong and fight against the hurdles that they would face in the coming days.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

For Libra individuals, their focus and mantra of life would be on improvement of the quality of life. These individuals seem to work towards improving their relationships with family and will also share a special bond with them. This is going to bring the family closer. There are chances of a new connection to kindle for those who are single.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

For Scorpio individuals, this is the perfect time when they tend to find their dreams and aspirations take an ideal shape. Happiness in little things seem to matter the most to them, and there are chances of petty quarrels in families. During the week, they tend to emerge with a better bond and a better understanding with their loved ones.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

For Sagittarius individuals, small little problems seem to create a lot of disturbances in families, but eventually, they seem to be able to deal with them wisely. Their temper appears to be under control, and they will be able to keep the family together. Apart from this, family gatherings seem to bring happiness and joy to their personal lives soon.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

Capricorn individuals will once again focus on work during the week. They would experience a very satisfying time during the week regarding all their projects. They will also experience success and profits coming their way. They are likely to excel in the art of communication with confidence during the week as well.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

For Aquarius individuals, they will experience some small tiffs or difference in opinions and thoughts with their loved ones. They need to adapt themselves to small suggestions and also try to solve the problems. On the other hand, these individuals will also experience short trips or outings with their loved ones. On the work front, there is good news coming their way in the form of promotions or some bonus as it will bring in joy and brighten the home atmosphere.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

Pisces individuals seem to go through a significant phase during this week. They look to see their problems vanishing into thin air. Apart from this, their self-confidence and their faith in God will bring back joy and happiness in their life. At the work front, they will handle all projects, deadlines, plans, and assignments in the most efficient manner. Apart from this, their incomes and investments will also see a profitable rise.