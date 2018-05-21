Weekly Predictions For 21st-27th May

With a new week kicking off, we wish to expect that our entire week flies by easily, don't we? Well, to make you feel good, we're revealing to you about the predictions that you can expect for the week!

Here, we bring in the detailed updates for each zodiac sign provided by our astro experts for this week.

Find out on what your zodiac signs reveal about this week. Check out if you will be lucky or is three something that you need to be aware of?

Read on to know more.

Aries: March 21-April 19

Aries individuals would feel pretty groovy this week. They will get great satisfaction of helping others, and they are more likely to seem like a real angel to many of those who are down on their luck. Apart from this, during the week, they will enjoy doing things for the needy.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

For Taurus individuals, it is time to have fun, but they need to understand that there are chances of fun things taking a serious turn later during the week. Things could turn more serious for them if they do not seem to take things seriously. There are chances that they might be able to find joy even in even the darkest corners of their life.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

For Gemini individuals, this is the time that they would decide on spending more money on spiritual or creative pursuits. During the week, they will experience a strong support and gentle words of logic from their elders, as it will help them move forward in a positive direction.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

Cancerians need to hold their ground if they are currently involved in a project that will eventually improve the overall structure. During the week, they need to pick their battles wisely and compromise on things where it is necessary, but at the same time, they also need to stand firm for important decisions that they take in life.

Leo: July 23-Aug 23

Leo individuals are the centre of attention and they need to watch out for those who are jealous. They need to understand that some people just can't stand to see others happy and hence they need to watch for the hurdles coming their way. On the other hand, they will enjoy some good time with their family, friends and children through the week.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

Virgo individuals will experience a nice romantic and fun-filled week. They need to be sure to make time for that special individual. On the other hand, the support and encouragement that they get from their friends can be truly inspiring.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

Libra individuals will experience a passionate upheaval during this week. They don't have to be afraid to let go of the things. They are full of fabulous ideas for the week. They have a rare opportunity to show the world of what they are made of. During the week, they should not be afraid to show their responsibility and commitment.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

Scorpio individuals may dream about their parents or other authority figures. During the week, their intuitions can lead to a new discovery and they need to go with it. Their power of intuition is likely to be strong, especially when it is about their career, status and family. Later, during the week, their thoughts can gain new friendships as well.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

Sagittarius individuals need to spend time in quiet reflection, which is good for their soul. They need to review the events of the past in order to gain perspective on the future during the week. This is something that can help them avoid making mistakes coming their way. On the other hand, they need to make time for rest and relax, as they need to get back in touch with their spiritual soul.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

For Capricorn individuals, it is okay to mix their business and pleasure. Most of the individuals will feel upbeat and excited during the week. Overall, life is good and they can be satisfied on the work front for the week.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

For Aquarius individuals, the lines between friendship and romance may be blurry. This is the week that they would see someone in a new light during this time frame. A trusted friend/love interest may cause harm and hence they need to watch out.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

Pisces individuals may find themselves in the public eye more than what they would like. They need to try and keep their reactions low key, if they wish to keep anything private. On the other hand, some may have to deal with an irritable boss, while others may find that superiors are more receptive during the week.