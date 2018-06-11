Weekly Predictions For 11th-17th June

Most of us know that weekly predictions are as famous as the daily predictions, as most of us tend to check them before we start our week.

So, here, with the help of our astro experts, we bring in the details about the weekly predictions for each zodiac sign.

These predictions are based on our sun signs, and learning about the predictions helps us to be aware of the oncoming events for the week.

Zodiac Signs That Love Little Things In Life

So, go ahead and find out about what your zodiac sign has in store for you during the week.

Aries: March 21-April 19

Growth in faith and interest is on the cards. Your nature of ignoring things may get you in trouble. On the other hand, you may experience sudden mood swings, as you like seeking solitude. Working for larger issues, global concerns and causes bring solace and satisfaction all through the week.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

You seem to experience sudden renewed energy. Growth and expansion at work seem to occupy your mind through the week, but you shall change your strategy and instead of trying to accomplish everything on your own, you seem to develop teamwork. On the other hand, group activities, or working with others will be important during the week, as it will be fruitful and profitable. Apart from this, a lot of enjoyment is visible, as it makes new acquaintances and certain unexpected gains as well.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

You seem to make adjustments to the new situations that you have been surrounded by suddenly. This week is a good period for those who are married, as you shall get more deeply involved with your family and will be able to spend quality time with them.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

Being serious, mature and upright seems to help you in your professional life. Being open-minded and having maturity in your approach seems to resolve problems and conflicts about your social activity and relationship with not just family and loved ones but also with a wider circle of friends.

Leo: Jul 23-Aug 23

You seem to have a sudden desire to succeed in everything that you do, but things shall not come easily, as progress and power do not come easily to one and all. A tricky situation seems to arise at your workplace and this will require you to handle it tactfully. On the other hand, there could be opportunities for sudden gains; but it is not wise to enter into risky deals as well.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

You will be spending a lot of money but you are lucky enough, as your income seems to balance out the expenditure. You seem to go out too far in your attempts to help others during the week. On the other hand, overdoing of things can lead to stress and health problems. You need to avoid lending and borrowing things from others. All that you need to do is relax and not strain yourself.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

Your stars seem to be favouring you and you have a lucky and fruitful period ahead of you during the week. Apart from this, you will gain materialistic pleasures and also benefit from a person of high reputation. Apart from this, the social gathering shall be a source of enjoyment. You are bubbling with zest and energy all through the week.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

With your resourceful nature, you seem to be able to find ways to make ends meet. You will be working real hard than ever before. On the other side, having adequate rest and spending sufficient time to relax will help you unwind your emotions. Also, bringing pressure of work to home shall create troubles in your relationships.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

This week seems to be great, as you would experience financial gains, but this requires you to accept challenges and accepting challenges can fetch in some of the best time of the week for you. There are chances that rivalry and jealousy can upset your plans, irrespective of your hard work, so be careful. Apart from this, try to tuck away some cash, so that it can be used later on, as there would be sudden expenses seen through the week.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

Even though this seems to be a hectic week at your work place, you would enjoy yourself. You would indulge yourself in home improvement. On the other hand, you will be in a sociable mood and seem to go out somewhere. Apart from this, you might be tempted to be a little extravagant in your spending.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

Your stars reveal that you have good chances of making good money. During this week, you shall enter into an alliance, which shall be beneficial for your future. You seem to be in an extravagant mood and shall indulge yourself. Apart from this, peace and harmony are the best things that you would experience through the week.

Love Predictions Of Zodiacs Who Are Going To Have A Bad Time This June

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

You feel extra special and satisfied with your work. You seem to realise your dreams that you have since a long period of time. Apart from this, your finances look up to be tremendously high during the mid-week as well.