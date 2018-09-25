ENGLISH

Most Unlucky Numbers From Around The World

According to numerology, specific numbers are considered to be unlucky.

These are the numbers from across the world that are considered to be unlucky.

unlucky numbers

From 13 to 43 and a lot more numbers that are considered to be unlucky have been shortlisted.
Check them out.

The Unlucky Number 4

The number 4 is considered to be unlucky in most of the East Asian countries. China is the country where people religiously believe the number 4 to be the most unlucky number. The reason why people consider this number to be unlucky is that it sounds like the word death in Chinese. The belief is so strong that you will not find 4th, 13th, 14th and 24th floors in the buildings in China.

The Unlucky Number 9

The number 9 is considered to be unlucky according to Chinese culture. The belief is that the number sounds similar to the word for torture and sufferings.

The Unlucky Number 13

You will never find elevators or even rooms that have the number 13 on it. The number has been considered to be unlucky around the world. It is believed that Judas Iscariot had betrayed Jesus. Apparently, he was the 13th guest to participate in the Last Supper. Apart from Christians, Parsi culture and people from around the world consider this to be an unlucky number.

The Unlucky Number 24

The number 24 is considered to be unlucky and dangerous in Japan. The fact behind this belief is that the number 24 sounds similar to the word that is associated with stillbirth.

The Unlucky Number 39

The number 39 is considered to be unlucky in Afghanistan. According to the Afghani language, when the number 39 is pronounced it means Morda-Gow. This means a ‘Dead Cow' which is a well-known slang that is generally used for a pimp or a procurer of prostitutes.

The Unlucky Number 43

People tend to avoid the number 43 in Japan as it resonates with a similar meaning of 24. This is one of the main reasons you would never find a room that has number 43 in any of the hospitals in Japan.

What is your take on these unlucky number beliefs? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

