Most Unlucky Numbers From Around The World

The Unlucky Number 4 The number 4 is considered to be unlucky in most of the East Asian countries. China is the country where people religiously believe the number 4 to be the most unlucky number. The reason why people consider this number to be unlucky is that it sounds like the word death in Chinese. The belief is so strong that you will not find 4th, 13th, 14th and 24th floors in the buildings in China.

The Unlucky Number 9 The number 9 is considered to be unlucky according to Chinese culture. The belief is that the number sounds similar to the word for torture and sufferings.

The Unlucky Number 13 You will never find elevators or even rooms that have the number 13 on it. The number has been considered to be unlucky around the world. It is believed that Judas Iscariot had betrayed Jesus. Apparently, he was the 13th guest to participate in the Last Supper. Apart from Christians, Parsi culture and people from around the world consider this to be an unlucky number.

The Unlucky Number 24 The number 24 is considered to be unlucky and dangerous in Japan. The fact behind this belief is that the number 24 sounds similar to the word that is associated with stillbirth.



The Unlucky Number 39 The number 39 is considered to be unlucky in Afghanistan. According to the Afghani language, when the number 39 is pronounced it means Morda-Gow. This means a ‘Dead Cow' which is a well-known slang that is generally used for a pimp or a procurer of prostitutes.