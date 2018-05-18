Awkward Things That Each Zodiac Sign Does, But Never Agrees

How many times do people point out fingers at you for being wrong or creating an awkward situation?

Well, there are those individuals who can always get into trouble due to their awkward traits.

Here, in this article, we are bringing in the details of the awkward traits of each zodiac sign and these are the traits that we would never agree to.

Check them out and find out your awkward trait as per your zodiac sign.

Aries: March 21-April 19

Aries are always known to put their foot in mouth in the worst situations possible. They tend to blurt out on whatever they think without running it through a filter in their mind and they tend to accidentally spill out the things that they are not supposed to do. This is how they get into trouble.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

A social awkwardness tends to kick in every time for these individuals when they are surrounded by people that they meet for the first time or when they are in large groups. They tend to just pick up their phone and pretend to text or scroll through the same things to avoid any awkward situation.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

Gemini individuals love to avoid any conversations, so to do that they need to plug in their earphones or they tend to pretend to be daydreaming. There are times when they don't even have any music being played because they hate involving themselves in any kind of a conversation.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

Every time Cancer individuals attend a party, they head straight for the dog, or the baby, because this is the last thing that they want to do and that is to be with someone their own age!

Leo: Jul 23-Aug 23

Leo individuals love to pamper everyone around them and they tend to show off their caring side to complete strangers. They tend to completely freak out and get awkward when people probably think that they are interested in them and start flirting with them.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

Virgo individuals like to go scroll through their social media accounts when they are being introduced to the others. Since they like to be the perfectionist, they always bring up this information that they know in the conversation to make an impression at times.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

When Libra individuals are unable to hear someone, they tend to pretend and smile at them instead of asking the person to repeat on what they spoke. They will also tend to smile and nod their heads and act like they agree with whatever they were saying. And this is something that will always land them in trouble at times.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

Scorpio individuals are known for their straightforwardness who can sometimes come off as awkward. Being honest is good, but they need to understand that they do not have to be so blunt all the time. Telling a lie to make someone feel better does not make them a big fat liar and this is something that can help them to avoid an awkward situation.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

Sagittarius individuals are known to have an inappropriate sense of humour and they have the ability to turn any kind of an event to an awkward one. Their sense of humour may be impeccable, but they need to understand that their timing is not great. They come off as insensitive and uncaring.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

Capricorn individuals always tend to overcompensate for everything. If they think someone cannot do something, then they will do it and without even asking the other person whether they can do it or not. They don't need to become someone's knight in shining armour without them asking for it. This attitude of theirs can get them into serious trouble at times.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

Aquarius individuals have their own distinct sense of humour and they don't care if anybody gets their jokes or not. When they say something that others in the group will not understand, they will still speak, as this can cause confusion and this is pretty much very annoying.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

Pisces individuals are known to be very careless and they have two left feet. They have the capability of tripping over their own feet all the time. Even though they know on how messy they are, they will never agree to it and blame it on everything that is around them.