The Worst Month Of 2018 According To Your Zodiac Sign

Aries: March 21-April 19 – June

According to astrology, June is likely to be a tough month for this sign, as their 6th house of health and daily responsibilities will be lit up. They need to take the time out of their lives to make sure that their health is good and they are getting the rest that they need. They hate to slow down, as they rush into everything. They need to meditate, as it is known to help them.

Taurus: April 20-May 20 – September

This month of 2018 is likely to be a month where these individuals will see a lot of upheaval and changes since Uranus has a strong influence on their astrology chart. They need to remain patient and go with the flow.

Gemini: May 21-June 20 – August

August seems to be a time period where the 7th house of love and partnerships will be compromised. For time being, they would have potential misunderstandings, but it would get cleared by the end of the month.

Cancer: June 21-July 22 – March

March seems to be a difficult month for these individuals, as they hate taking communication risks. They need to slow down and be careful and direct about what they talk during this time, as misunderstandings will be unavoidable during this time.

Leo: July 23-Aug 23 – August

August being their birthday month will also be a tough month for these individuals, as it is also a Mercury retrograde period. While making birthday plans, they need to be sure to make them either before of after the retrograde. This is to avoid misunderstandings around their loved ones.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23 – December

December is going to be a tough phase for these individuals. They can expect conflicts to occur in their personal and professional lives, as their 8th house will be somewhat challenged during this time. They need to try and take deep breathes and keep their lives and plans as simple as possible.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23 – January

January is the most challenging time of the year for these individuals. They might be filled with tension, anxiety, and a lack of sleep due to overworking during this phase. Their health could be compromised, so they need to take the time to see doctors and attend to these issues.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22 –April

April might be the tough time for these guys, as they tend to feel a little more sensitive than normal. There are chances that they might have been confronted with in past relationships during this retrograde phase in March due to which things may seem to get tough for them in April.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22 – November

November is the month for correcting their mistakes across the board. The more they are willing to take responsibility for their past mistakes, the better off they will be in the future. This can be tough phase for them though.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20 – April

April is the month when the Mercury retrograde will be creating some chaos when it comes to their health, so if they face any health-related issues during this time, they need to take care of it now. The more they take the effort now, the lesser they will be affected by this retrograde.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18 – July

July is the month they will feel both their health and love life being tested. While the overall year seems to be a good one for this sign, this month in particular might feel like they are backsliding. They need to give some attention to certain areas of their life where it's due.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20 – May

May is the month when Jupiter seems to influence this zodiac sign, as it could lead to some severe overindulgence. They need to take time to stay grounded and not lose their cool during this month, as things can get worse.