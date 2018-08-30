Numerology Reveals The Hidden Secrets About Date Of Birth

In numerology, the date of birth and the life path numbers are known to play a vital role in defining your personality.

Here in this article, we reveal to you the details about finding out your hidden secrets based on your life path numbers.

Life path numbers are calculated by adding up the birth date numbers.

Your Birthday Date Reveals This About You!

For example, if your birth date is 2nd January 1986, then here is how you calculate it: 2+1+1986= 27, 2+7=9.

Calculate yours and check it out.

If Your Birth Number Is One Then --- Individualisation Defines You

You are a person who is hard-working and a born leader. As an individual, you have a spearheading soul and are usually filled with boundless energy. The boundless energy that you are blessed with often translates into wanting you to be number one in all what you do. As an individual you are "lucky" and are often said to be born equipped with a horseshoe; on the other hand, you tend to overcome obstacles quickly. You seem to aim to do great things all the time.

If Your Birth Number Is Two Then - Association Is What Defines You

You are a person who wants peace and harmony above anything else. You seem to like to work in the background since you are a person who appears to be shy in nature. As an individual, you want to work with others and are believed to be excellent team players.

If Your Birth Number Is Three Then - Self-expression Is What Defines You

You are a person who has a beautiful ability to spread light into dark places. You seem to have a high level of creativity and the ability to express your emotions. As an individual, you are natural regarding communication in areas of performance and life. Apart from this, you are always entertaining when you are in a happy state. On the other hand, you tend to be optimistic and generous as well.

If Your Birth Number Is Four Then - Hard Work Is What Defines You

You are a person who has a hard-working nature. You seem to be loyal and are determined in the things you do. On the other hand, you can be overly controlling, very strategic thinkers and sometimes a little lazy as well.

If Your Birth Number Is Five Then - Restlessness Is What Defines You

As an individual, you are the most flexible and the most restless individual. You are a free-spirited individual who often loves to travel and seek experiences outside the norm. On the other hand, your restless nature is something that will often cause you to be easily bored, even though you can be patient when you are solving problems.

If Your Birth Number Is Six Then - Service Is What Defines You

As an individual, you are focused on service, love and family. You are compelled. You are a helper by nature. Apart from this, you are nurturers and also tend to be able to make any environment comfortable which also means that it is necessary for you to be happy.

If Your Birth Number Is Seven Then - Mystery Is What Defines You

You are among the most mysterious individuals. You tend to keep your feelings to yourself, and it is hard for others to understand you. You are a good thinker. You tend to analyse everything, and this is one of the main reasons why you are brilliant in the areas of science and intellectual pursuits.

If Your Birth Number Is Eight Then - Power Is What Defines You

As an individual, you are born leaders, especially in the world of business finance and even politics. You seem to have sharp intuitions, which you use to make decisions about people and business in the world. On the other hand, you are inclined towards spiritual beliefs, as well as the material world of money.

If Your Birth Number Is Nine Then - Humanitarian Is What Defines You

You are a born leader who has the best capabilities as a humanitarian. You tend to be compassionate, multi-talented and idealistic as an individual. You are always found to be learning from new experiences in life. Apart from this, you crave for the love and desire of the people that you love.