Best Way In Which You Can Insult Each Zodiac Sign

What do you think is the best way that you wish to insult an individual? We often tend to insult people by concentrating on their weak points and here in this article, we are about to discuss the same!

We are revealing to you the details of how easy it is to insult each individual based on his/her zodiac sign!

All that you need to know is to check on our article, as we reveal to you the best way in which you can insult each of the zodiac signs.

Check out the details to know the vulnerable side of each zodiac sign. Just read and hit your hate target on their weak points!

Aries: March 21-April 19

Insulting an Aries is one of the easiest tasks. All that you need to do is tell them that they are not qualified and then physically turn your back on them. Apart from this, if you wish to insult them more seriously, you need to just tell them they are boring and there is nothing that is special about them.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

To insult a Taurus person, all that you need to do is just tell him/her that you can do better than him/her, especially if you are his/her sibling. If you wish to use classic insults, then all that you have to do is personally insult them, which they can never digest and would fume with anger.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

To insult a Gemini, simply ignore them! If they are around you and trying to tell you something, just ignore and tell them that you are not interested in hearing their lame things and alas, your work will be done!

Cancer: June 21-July 22

To insult a Cancerian, you need to insult their cooking! There is nothing worst than insulting them about their culinary skills. If you wish to insult them more, then tell them that everybody thinks they are creepy.

Leo: July 23-Aug 23

To insult a Leo, all that you need to do is just not give them the attention that they always crave for! All that you need to tell them is to go make themselves invisible. If you wish to add more insult, then tell them that they are neither funny nor clever and see them go down!

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

To insult a Virgo, all that you need to tell them is that they are bad in anything that they're doing and they should actually stop trying so hard. If you wish to offend them more, then you need to tell them that no one cares about their opinion.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

To insult a Libra, then all that you need to do is prey on their deepest fear and ask them if they think they are cool! Alas, your work will be done. These individuals do not need much to get offended, as even the little things tend to offend them when they are on an off track.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

If you want to insult a Scorpio, all that you need to do is tell them the biggest lie and tell them that they aren't the smartest of the lot! If you wish to add some more insult to these guys, then just tell them that they are bad at sex.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

To insult a Sagittarius, just tell them that they are a bad traveller or a bad host! Sit back and just watch the sparks fly, as they would never agree to it and there are chances that they will blow up the issue, as they tend to take the insult too personally.

Capricorn: Dec 23- Jan 20

To insult a Capricorn, you can simply insult their musical tastes! A simple sentence like, "It's literally the most horrific song I've ever heard and you're a loser for liking it." can do the magic and you would see them burn!

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

To insult an Aquarius individual, all that you need to do is attack them on personal issues in public. They would give you the stinking eye. If you wish to insult them some more, then just comment and tell them that they stink!

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

If you want to insult a Pisces, you need to insult their interests in art and ask them if they can make a living from doing art. This simple question can offend these individuals to the core. If you wish to insult them in a very rude manner, just tell them that everyone that they have ever cried over has forgotten them completely! Work done!

