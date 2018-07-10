Things No One Understands About Each Zodiac Sign

There are many untold facts about each zodiac sign that can be unknown to many. These are mainly something that people are hesitant to share about their zodiac signs.

According to astrology, there are certain things that people are not aware of the zodiac signs.

From feeling insecure to needing constant assurance in life, there is a lot that each zodiac sign needs and these little things are something that none of the other zodiac signs understand.

So, if you are sincerely dedicated to your zodiac sign, then this article is just perfect for you as it defines the many sides of each zodiac sign.

Aries: March 21-April 19

No matter how confident Aries individuals appear, they seem to be always in need of reassurance that everything around them is going to be okay. They need the assurance that their friends and family are proud of them. They thrive when those they love are proud of them.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

Taurian individuals are like the "parent" friend, but they seem to get tired of taking other's responsibility all the time. They love to take a break from responsibilities and relax too, but this is something that none understand.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

Gemini individuals are not the stereotypes! They care about their loved ones so much that they become obsessive about little things very quickly. They are the best communicators of the entire zodiac. All that one needs to do is listen to them.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

Cancerians can sometimes come across as a bit selfish, but the fact is that they are not! Everything that they do is for others. For these individuals, love is the most sacred thing in their lives. They seem to be at their happiest when they make their loved ones happy.

Leo: Jul 23-Aug 23

Leo individuals are more emotional than they seem to be. They hate expressing their emotions with the fear of looking weak. However, eventually, if they love you, then they would not shy away from showing this side to you. On the other hand, they are blunt as hell, and this may make you think that this is because they are mean, but they are not. They are this way because they want you to succeed.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

Just like Leo, they are bluntly critical with their loved ones because they want them to thrive on becoming successful. These individuals are arguably the smartest sign when compared to all zodiacs. Their lives seem to be described as "controlled chaos", and this is something that works for them.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

Librans are so much more sensitive than what they look like. They come across as the most confident of the signs. They seem to appear silly, but they are not! They can be friends with anyone. On the other hand, if they look to be "fake," then this is not because they are fake, but because they want peace and balance. They want everyone to be happy.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

Scorpians are not dark, brooding, mean at all. These individuals are one of the most sensitive signs among all the zodiacs. These individuals take things very personally. They can be made to laugh easily. They seem to be intimidating as they appear to be, but this does not mean that they can't be mean.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

Sagittarius individuals are not great with emotions. This is because they have so much inside them. They do not like to come across as a victim, and this is because they have a hard time with communication. On the other hand, they want someone who is going to take care of them in all hardships.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

Capricorn individuals have such a guard up in expressing their emotions. They come across as the individuals who are light-hearted. This is because they are afraid of letting others get closer to them.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

Aquarians crave for love, and no matter how distant they can seem at times, they want respect. These individuals are the masters of making you think that you know everything about them, but that is not the fact. They can make you feel comfortable enough to share your little details with them as they are great listeners, but eventually, deep down they want someone who listens to them as well.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

Pisces individuals can read your mind by just looking at you. They can quickly tune in to your feelings, and they seem to understand you in a better way than you know. One needs to take everything that they say seriously. This is because every single one of them has immense wisdom beyond their years.