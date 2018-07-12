The Sin You Are Most Likely To Commit Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Human beings and sins almost go hand in hand. Since the time of Adam and Eve, we humans are guilty of committing sins. Christianity describes the seven deadly sins which we need to keep away from. But the devil always gets the better of us.

Sometimes, we commit sins even without being aware of it. That's how comfortable human nature has gotten into committing sins.

All of us are aware of the fact that our zodiac signs define the qualities and personality traits that we possess. But do you know that your zodiac sign also defines the kind of sin that you are most likely to commit? Yes, that's true...The stars indeed have a control over this personality aspect of us as well.

Are you curious to know what sin your zodiac sign is mostly likely to commit? Read our very interesting article below.

Aries: 21 March - 20 April

Deception is your second nature. You are guilty of deceiving others by influencing their thoughts in turning them in your favour. This may compel others to take wrong decisions too. You certainly know how to get out of trouble, but it is usually at someone else' expense.

Taurus: 21 April - 21 May

The bull is always guilty of loving everything luxurious. You love the feel of silk on your skin and the velvet below your feet. A luxurious lifestyle is also considered a sin as we humans can go to any extent to get what we want and that is exactly what you are guilty of doing. Fulfilling your needs is your priority and you are often delusional into thinking that everyone present in your life is for your benefit alone.

Gemini: 22 May - 21 June

The zodiac symbol of Gemini is the twins and that is a perfect representation of your sin. You are guilty of having a dual personality. This often leads to people thinking that you mean the best for them when you do not. Praising others also is something you often do to flatter others and get your work done easily.

Cancer: 22 June - 22 July

Cancerians are known to be highly emotional when it comes to relationships and this is where they commit their sin. You often seek revenge when your partner breaks up with you or hurts you. You may find it difficult to move on too and end up stalking them. You may also end up hurting others who care for you as well.

Leo: 23 July - 21 August

Adultery is something that you are highly likely to commit. You are often filled with pride and consider yourself above others. You may also feel that your partner does not deserve you and this may fuel your desire to cheat on them. There are times when over estimating yourself may put you in trouble.

Virgo: 22 August - 23 September

Indulging in gossips and being the know-all of the society may bring you the fame that you desire for. But once people realise that their secrets are not safe with you, they may stop opening up all together. You are also guilty of misusing your social status where the aim is to destroy the lives of the people who don't catch your fancy, even if it means indulging in lies.

Libra: 24 September - 23 October

Extreme emotions may lead you to take matters in your hands and punish those who are guilty of hurting you. This may even lead to crimes. You have a certain threshold of pain, which when reaches a limit can be extremely dangerous to those around you.

Scorpio: 24 October - 22 November

You are guilty of getting easily attracted to physical appearance and often neglect a person's true nature. This may often lead to many relationships where you get attracted to your partner for just their looks and may not invest emotionally in them at all.

Sagittarius: 23 November - 22 December

You love to talk, don't you? Well, you are committing a sin if you are doing excess of it. Talking is a basic right that we humans have. But Sagittarians are known to misuse this right. Being too talkative comes with its own set of problems. You may tend to resort to verbal abuse sometimes when things are not in your favour. Also, your sarcastic remarks can shatter a few egos and deeply hurt someone.

Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January

Your anger issues are quite famous in your social circles (or rather infamous). Excess anger may give rise to unwanted situations. It may also lead to your closed ones moving away from you because you are constantly hurting them. Anger has the power to break relationships and create hurdles in almost all aspects of your life.

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February

Greed is a common sin most of us are guilty of committing. But you can go a step further and crush those who try to obstruct your path. The greed of power is what you are guilty of. You always voice your opinions openly and bash others who criticise your ways.

Pisces: 20 February - 20 March

Breaking the rules is the norm nowadays but being disobedient is certainly a sin. You may think that rules are meant to be broken. Being rebellious is alright as long as nobody is hurt. But taking your rule-breaking attitude too far may just put you and the others around you in danger.