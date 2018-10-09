ENGLISH

Things That You Need To Learn About With Regard To Life Line In Palmistry

There are several things that the life line predicts in our lives. Understanding the meaning of your life line is important.

The predictions are based on the shape or the form of the life line and it reveals a lot about your personality.

Here, in this article, we've shared details of the life line and its importance.

Check out more details on the same.

The Strength Of The Line Shows This...

According to experts, the strength of the line and the depth of it reveals the overall health. The deeper the line is, the better will be your health. You will also have good energy and vitality.

A Faint Life Line

If you have a faint life line, then you are said to be low on energy, and you would also have a poor health throughout your life.

A Thick Life Line

If you have a thick life line, then it is said that you have the tendency to do more of physical and high energy-related activities. There are chances that sport activities define your personality.

When It Is Broken And Wavy

If the life line is broken or if it is wavy, then the individual will face many health issues. This type of lifeline indicates a weak health with issues that can be related to drug or alcohol addiction. There are chances that you would even face imprisonment.

When Life Line Is Chained

If the life line is chained, then it indicates that you are an emotional person who tends to be guided by your emotions. It is also noticed that you will face several major emotional events happening in your life when compared to others and as a result, this affects your energy and health.

When Lines Are Broken Or Criss-cross

When the life line is broken or if it has criss-crosses when compared to other lines, it means that the individual does not have his/her own identity. There is no right direction or many stops and starts in the individual's life.

The Trident Present At The Bottom

Tridents are considered to be a lucky sign in the palm, and a trident present at the bottom of the palm is believed to be fortunate, as it reveals about your passion and love for travelling.

Related Articles

    life palmistry predictions
