How Exactly Do Your Palm Lines Predict Your Future?

The Life Line The Life Line shows your passion and physical strength. If you have a long line, it does not mean that you will live longer. Instead, it displays about your health conditions and change of environments in which we live in. This line is said to stretch out as an arc. It generally begins between your thumb and the index finger and toward your wrist.

If The Life Line Is A Thick And Strong Line: Then you are a person who is full of passion and is believed to get sick rarely. On the other hand, you have a resilient spirit.

If The Life Line Is Weak Or Is Broken: Then you are a person who is more reactive to stress with regard to society. On the other hand, you would also face difficulties in the health sector.

If The Life Line Overlaps The Head Line: Then you are a person who will feel a lack of confidence and negativity around you all the time. You need to be careful about the things you decide as most of your decisions are taken in a hurry.

If The Life Line Does Not Overlap The Head Line: Then you are a person who is a free-spirited individual, and there are times when you will lack empathy.

The Fate Line The fate line is also called the ‘Line of Destiny'. This line starts from the base of the palm or for a few it starts from the centre of the palm and is close to the wrist. The line is said to move from the bottom of the middle finger.

If The Fate Line Is Bold And Straight: If your fate line is bold and straight, then your life will be significant. You will have success in anything that you do.

If You Do Not Have A Fate Line Or If The Fate Line Is Very Thin: If your fate line is thin or if you do not have the fate line, then you will be very dependent on others, or there are chances that you will be significantly controlled by others in your life.

If You Have More Than Two Fate Lines: If you have more than two fate lines, which start at different starting points, then it shows that you have real potential to look at things transparently and at the same time, you can enjoy life.

The Heart Line The heart line is said to start at the bottom of your pinky, and it moves towards the index finger. The heart line shows your tendency to love and also shows your passion for love and affection.

If The Heart Line Starts 1/4th From Your Pinky: If the heart line starts at 1/4th from your pinky, then you have average mental power and mid flexibility. As an individual, you are hardworking and known to get what exactly you want regarding love. As an individual, you can easily cope up with heartbreak.

If The Heart Line Is Closer To Your Pinky: If the heart line is closer to your pinky, then you are a person who has a balanced love life which you tend to shut off from the outside world, and you seem to keep your love life private. On the other hand, you don't go looking around for new love, but once you get attached, then your love is deep as it will last for a long time. You need to try new hobbies to spend your time.

If The Heart Line Is Away From Your Pinky: If your heart line is away from your pinky, then you are dauntless and unselfish as an individual. The farther the point, it is believed to be higher the character. On the other hand, you also can make friends with almost anyone around you.

The Head Line The head line is all about brain power and inspiration. This line is said to have major significance about the way you think about everything. This line is also believed to show a chronology of your life. This line is supposed to be right above the lifeline, which is on the side of your palm. It is located between the thumb and index finger and is said to spread across the palm.

If The Head Line Overlaps The Life Line At The Beginning: If the head line overlaps the life line, then there are chances that you may feel insecure and negative. On the other hand, you seem to have a good sense of stability.

If The Head Line Is A Long Line Extending To The Base Of Your Ring Finger: If the head line is seen to be extending to the base of your ring finger, then you will be dependent on others' point of view. Others' thoughts seem to influence your life.

If There Are More Than Two Head Lines: If you have two or more head lines that seem to start at different starting points, then it shows that you are brilliant and adaptable as an individual.

The Love Line It shows how much you are most likely to care, be loved and become popular among the opposite gender. The line is also said to show the strength of your communication skills. The line starts from the base of the fate line.

If You Have More Than Two Love Lines: If you have more than two lines which have different starting points, it reveals that you have an irresistible potential of being popular among the opposite gender.

If Your Love Line Is Prominent And Straight: If your love line is prominent and straight, then you are a person who is most likely to be strongly loved by your partner.

If Your Love Line Is Absent Or Is Very Thin: If your love line is absent or it is fragile, then you are making great efforts to be loved by that special someone.

The Money Line Or The Fame Line The money line is also known as the fame line which is usually under your index finger. It is said that the line begins on the sun mount, at the base of your ring finger and it moves upwards.

If The Money Line Is Long And Prominent: If your money line is seen to be long and prominent, then money is supposed to be least of your worries! You seem to be that type of person who would put money aside to save for the future instead.

If The Money Line Is Absent Or If The Line Is Very Short: If the money line is absent or if the line is very short then you seem not to feel attached to money. On the other hand, you work very hard for what you care, and at the same time, you could also care less about how much you earn.

If There Are Numerous Short Money Lines: If there are numerous short money lines, then you are somebody who is very careless with money. You seem to spend money on yourself and others in your life without a second thought.

If The Money Line Begins Under Your Pinky And Goes To The Centre Of Your Palm: If the money line begins under your pinky finger and goes up to the centre of your palm, then you are lucky especially if the line is more precise. You can work harder as you can always dream to be rich!

If The Money Line Begins At The Base Of Your Ring Finger And Goes Inside Of Your Palm: Then you are a person who seems to take over a family business or get lucky in the ancestral inheritance property.

The Marriage Line This line shows how prone you are to marriage or the situation of your married life. The marriage line is located above the heart line just below the base of the little finger.

If The Marriage Line Is Moving Upwards: If the marriage line is seen moving upwards, then you are happier as a person. You will have a great marriage. On the other hand, if you are single, then you will have the wedding that you have always been dreaming of.

If The Marriage Line Is Moving Downwards: If the marriage line is moving downward, then there is much negativity in your marriage, or there are chances that you may have problems which cannot be resolved quickly. On the other hand, if you are single, and you don't believe in the concept of a wedding, then you are heart-broken. Remember that love is not on your list of priority right now.