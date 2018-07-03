Quotes That Define The Personality Of Each Zodiac Sign

Quotes have a broad meaning and if you can relate them to your life, then it's so perfect.

Some of the quotes are so straightforward that you can relate them to your life or they remind you of someone special.

Here, in this article, we bring in 12 different quotes which describe the personality of each zodiac sign.

These quotes are based on the characteristics of each zodiac sign, and it defines them.

Check them out.

Aries: March 21-April 19

Aries is known as the most strong-minded people of all. They are spontaneous and loyalty is what defines their personality. The best quote that explains them is: "I am the master of my fate. I am the captain of my soul." - William Ernest Henley.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

Taurus individuals have a very resilient inner-strength, and they know how to handle their emotions. The best quote that defines them is: "That which does not kill you makes you stronger." - Friedrich Nietzsche

Gemini: May 21-June 20

Gemini individual love socialising and making friends. At the same time, they are sensitive and social as well. The best quote that defines them is: "A day without laughter is a day wasted." - Charlie Chaplin

Cancer: June 21-July 22

Cancerians are warm and big-hearted people. Forgiveness comes naturally to them as they are kind-hearted. The best quote that defines them is: "In the end, only three things matter: how much you loved, how gently you lived, and how gracefully you let go of things not meant for you." - Buddha

Leo: Jul 23-Aug 23

Leos are born leaders who love the spotlight and seek all attention. They never lose self-confidence. The best quote that defines them is: "Your love makes me strong; your hate makes me unstoppable." - Cristiano Ronaldo

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

Virgo individuals are the most practical ones. They can find a solution to any difficulty. The best quote that defines them is: "You have not lived today until you have done something for someone who can never repay you." - John Bunyan

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

Libra individuals are well-balanced and very cooperative. They always look after their loved ones. The best quote that defines them is: "When you stop expecting people to be perfect, you can like them for who they are." - Donald Miller

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

Scorpios are go-getters. They are successful in life as they are driven to succeed. The best quote that defines them is: "Being the richest man in the cemetery doesn't matter to me. Going to bed at night saying we've done something wonderful...that's what matters to me." - Steve Jobs

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

Sagittarius individuals are the most active zodiacs who love to travel. The best quote that defines them is: "Travel: as much as you can, as far as you can, as long as you can. Life's not meant to be lived in one place." - Anonymous

Capricorn: Dec 23- Jan 20

For Capricorn individuals, their desire for riches makes them work harder and harder in life. The best quote that defines them is: "You were given life; it is your duty (and also your entitlements a human being) to find something beautiful within life, no matter how slight." - Elizabeth Gilbert

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

Aquarius individuals are dynamic. They always try to lend a helping hand to those who are in need. The best quote that defines them is: "Our prime purpose in this life is to help others. And if you can't help them, at least don't hurt them." - Dalai Lama

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

Pisces individuals recognise other's emotions and feel others genuinely. They help others without expecting anything in return. The best quote that defines them is: "The greatest thing you'll ever learn is to love, and be loved in return." - Moulin Rouge