Weekly Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign: 18-24th March, 2018

Aries: March 21-April 19

The week starts with a fresh feel that you should be able to tackle and manage your anxiety levels. You need to simply take things one at a time, and follow them through to completion before you start the next task. You need to remember to keep your comments to yourself, until you know about the whole scenario. Also, do remember that you will be benefited the most if you stay focused. Overall, it is going to be a great week ahead.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

You need to get outdoors and get your body moving. This will clear your head and freshen your mind. All that you need to do is spend the weekend in some different place. Gains through short-term travel are seen. Spiritual travels to new places will increase your awareness. Remember that you need to take care of your own needs. Don't misjudge your real potential. Slow down a little and see how things will ease out in the mid-week.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

You can expect progress in your practical growth. You need to concentrate on important aspects, as you may spend far too much money than what you can afford. You are prone to taking wrong decisions, despite the brightest ideas that cross your mind. Apart from this, being too close to problems makes it difficult for you to properly assess the situation. The ruler Mercury will also be retrograding by Friday, which will delay things. With regards to romance, you could slow down a bit due to other pressures.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

There are confusing and contracting times. It is time to diversify yourself. A close friend may be confused, but is not ready to hear your advice yet. Hyperactivity may make it difficult to stay centred on what really matters. Avoid litigations now, though there are chances that you will win, but the fact is that it will drain out more resources of yours. Spend some quality time with your loved ones.

Leo: July 23-Aug 23

This week is going to be very tough for you, as most planets move through your difficult 8th house. Think before you speak or at least apologise if you have hurt someone's feelings by being too critical. Though the week seems to be tough, you will sail through by the end of the week. Stay calm and poised through the transition period.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

There is going to be a lot of confusion that you would face this week, so beware. This is a time to strengthen your position in the business world and in terms of career. There are chances that you are susceptible at the moment and you will be heavily influenced by what people tell you. You need to concentrate on creative matters, in which you would excel. Remember, you will achieve more in the long run if you give yourself a break.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

Loved ones are hard to handle this week. Even the most simple conversation could turn into a highly charged dispute. Overall, there is a lot of pent-up tension and resentment in the air. Don't attempt to sort out the conflicting issues, as you would be asking for big trouble. Postpone all decisions and let others take the lead. Don't push yourself too hard. It is better to slow down now in decision making. Remember that time spent alone will help you regain your strength.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

This is the best time to allow your deepest and most hidden emotions and feelings out. You would be at great ease when you talk about the things that you have kept close to your heart for so long. You see new possibilities for the future. There are innovative ideas or insights that could come your way; however, these may be more damaging. Remember that your ambition reminds you to do something important in the definite consequence in the future. So, stay focused.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

This week, you are expected to have an improvement in your performance by your boss. Looking at the past will help you set the stage for the next page. Organise yourself, rather than just going ahead with the task at hand and don't forget, you must avoid making too many plans, as you would not be able to deliver everything.

Capricorn: Dec 23- Jan 20

A spiritual activity will create a bonding time that will strengthen the feelings of secure relations. There are opportunities that will create more financial security for the future. This has been something that can get you motivated, when it comes to handling too many tasks in a single shot. By staying focused on what is meaningful, you tend to make noticeable progress. On the other hand, you might save yourself from making an expensive mistake. There would be problems that would loom around an older associate.



Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

You need to be more discreet about what you are doing, as there are chances of curious eyes upon you. Your health is in a good state, despite of some tensions earlier in the week. If you have something related to your career growth, then now is the time, as you need to speak about those plans with your boss and this is the perfect time to do it. There are good chances of you being arrogant or overconfident, so watch out, as rushing into deals can bring in bad luck!

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

The week begins on a tricky note. You need to be resourceful to solve any problems that arise. You need to do something different and remember to let your problems take care of themselves and 'you' must focus on yourself for a change! At work, there may be hot exchanges of words or confrontations that might follow. Work on improving your communication skills with the opposite sex.