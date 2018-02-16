These Are The Most Powerful Chakras That Are Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Aries: March 21-April 19 (Sacral Chakra)

This powerful chakra is said to be located in the area of the genitals. When this chakra is activated, it radiates confidence and sexual magnetism. This is one of the reasons why these individuals are so appealing. When this chakra is blocked, it creates guilt, shame and lack of self-confidence.

Taurus: April 20-May 20 (Heart Chakra)

This is the chakra where heartbeats in the center of the chest. When this chakra is activated, it attracts affection, healing energies, etc. But when it is blocked, the individuals will go through an emotional pain, which can devastate them.

Gemini: May 21-June 20 (Throat Chakra)

This is one of the most powerful chakras. This chakra is associated with communication of any kind and self-expression. When this chakra is activated, the individuals tend to be more creative and they are also able to cope up with difficult situations using our inspiration. Guess this is why these individuals are so clever. When this chakra is blocked, they are not able to express themselves due to lack of freedom.

Cancer: June 21-July 22 (The Chakra Of The Third Eye)

This chakra is located between our brows. It is believed to be the focal point of psychic and subtle energies. When this chakra is blocked, the individuals feel lost and nothing makes sense to them.

Leo: Jul 23-Aug 23 (Crown Chakra)

This is the most important chakra, as it is linked with the sun. This chakra is located on the top of our head and used to connect with the divine powers. When the chakra is activated, the individual has spiritual enlightenment that shines through him. When the chakra is blocked, they tend to lose connection with the divine and become self-centered.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23 (Throat Chakra)

This is the powerful chakra of this sign. It is associated with communication of any kind and self-expression. When this chakra is activated, the individuals become more creative and are able to cope with difficult situations in life. When this chakra is blocked, the individuals become disabled with their capability to express themselves and it leads to self-pity.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23 (Heart Chakra)

This chakra is where the heart beats in the center of the chest. When this chakra is activated, then anything and everything is possible. The individuals tend to attract affection and healing energies. Love is the key to all. Maybe this is why Librans are so enchanting and caring. When their chakra is blocked, their emotional pain devastates them.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22 (Sacral Chakra)

Just like Aries, this sign also has the same chakra which radiates confidence and sexual magnetism. When the chakra is blocked, they are believed to go mad, as it creates guilt, shame and lack of self-confidence.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22 (Solar Plexus Chakra)

This powerful chakra is associated with Jupiter, the planet of opportunities and expansion. This chakra is located right above the navel. When this chakra is activated, the individuals have enthusiasm and opportunities. But. on the other hand, when it is blocked, the individuals become lazy and they also lose the willingness to move forward and create new things in life.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20 (Root Chakra)

The location of this chakra is said to be a subject of debate. While a few believe that this chakra is located a couple of inches between your feet, it is said that others believe the chakra is located at the base of the spine. When it is activated, they feel creative and safe. They think they can do anything in this world. But when the chakra is blocked, they have a feeling of sickness and insecurity.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18 (Root Chakra)

As Capricorn shares the same chakra, the traits are said to be the same for this sign as well! When the chakra is blocked, these individuals feel isolated, alone and weak.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20 (Solar Plexus Chakra)

This zodiac also has the same powerful chakra like Sagittarius. The traits of both the zodiacs are same, as they share the same chakra.