People Of These Zodiac Signs Can Suffer From Depression!

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

These guys are headstrong and zealous. They crave for success and their enthusiasm makes it a challenge to check on their own limits of work. They often overburden themselves with work when they fail to achieve their target. They also have a tendency to drag small problems into a big heap of burden, which as a result increases the chances of misunderstanding.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

These individuals often fail to realise the difference between dreams and fantasy. Truth can be hard to digest at times and as a result, they can be depressed. They take up more work load than they can ever do. Just like Capricorn, they need to take a break from work quite often.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

These individuals tend to place every single aspect of their lives at the same scale. No matter whoever leaves or goes away, the level of sadness does vary with them. These individuals cannot handle loss properly and their sadness engulfs and fills that void for long.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

These individuals are quite melancholic. They do not have an actual reason for being sad. They are very sensitive and kind-hearted as well. However, they cannot handle bad mouth and being attacked, as their life could seem to be miserable to them if they face these issues. They tend to shut down the world and get into a shell to fight their depression.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

Cancer is often seen thinking about both the negatives and positives. Their shy, introverted, anxious and gloomy nature can anytime and anywhere get them to dive into the melancholic pool of depression and stay in it for long. Their emotions are known to have no boundaries.